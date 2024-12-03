or
Upbeat Kate Middleton Joins Royal Family in Welcoming Amir of Qatar to London 3 Months After Announcing She's Cancer-Free: Photos

Photos of Kate Middleton and the royal family welcoming the Amir of the State of Qatar to London.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton made a rare appearance at a royal engagement on Tuesday, December 3.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton looked happy and healthy when she joined the royal family to welcome the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, to London on Tuesday, December 3.

It marked one of just a few public outings the Princess of Wales has made since announcing on September 9 that she's now cancer-free after undergoing months of chemotherapy treatments.

royal qatar visit kate middleton william charles camilla
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles welcomed the Amir of the State of Qatar on Tuesday, December 3.

The mother-of-three looked elegant in a long maroon coat and matching hat, which she paired with burgundy leather boots and pearl jewelry. By her side was husband Prince William and King Charles. Queen Camilla joined in on the festivties later on, as she's taking it easy while recovering from a chest infection.

The Qatar residents were treated to the Horse Guards Parade, a lunch and a dinner banquet.

royal qatar visit kate middleton william charles camilla
Source: MEGA

The mother-of-three stunned in a long maroon coat and matching hat.

The busy day came three months after Kate revealed via social media that she was cancer-free.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," the British beauty wrote. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

royal qatar visit kate middleton william charles camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla skipped the welcoming ceremony since she's recovering from a chest infection.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," Kate continued. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

royal qatar visit kate middleton william charles camilla
Source: MEGA

The Princess of Wales' outing marked just one of a few since she announced in September that she's cancer-free.

After all of the obstacles the monarchy has faced in 2024 — Charles is also battling cancer — historian Gareth Russell told GB News the brood is hoping for a big, festive Christmas.

"Christmas is seen as a season of hope by many people and renewal. So it would be wonderful to see many people at the concert," he shared. "Obviously though, everyone knows that winter is a tricky season with health. With Christmas Joy often comes the sneezes."

royal qatar visit kate middleton william charles camilla
Source: MEGA

Kate plans to participate in more royal engagements in 2025.

"So it's worth remembering that in the way the Queen has had a chest infection, people might have to miss it on health grounds," he noted. "Short term, it's the same with Christmas services up and down the country. But I think everyone who can be there will be there."

Russell said many of Kate's relatives will join the royals for the holiday as well.

"We've seen a lot of support from them in the past, certainly with everything that's happened with the princess in the past year," Russell said. "We will see a really big turnout from friends and family, both the royal family and her own birth family, the Middletons."

