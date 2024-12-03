Upbeat Kate Middleton Joins Royal Family in Welcoming Amir of Qatar to London 3 Months After Announcing She's Cancer-Free: Photos

Kate Middleton looked happy and healthy when she joined the royal family to welcome the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, to London on Tuesday, December 3.

It marked one of just a few public outings the Princess of Wales has made since announcing on September 9 that she's now cancer-free after undergoing months of chemotherapy treatments.