Prince William Is 'Putting His Foot Down' to Help Kate Middleton Slowly Return to Work After Cancer Battle
Prince William is continuing to protect Kate Middleton as she transitions back to her role after battling cancer for months.
"Kate’s longing to get out there and make up for lost time and help as many causes and individuals as she possibly can now that she’s got her strength back. She’s also anxious to pitch in and support King Charles and Queen Camilla, who’s also been poorly," a royal source told an outlet.
"For obvious reasons, he wants this to be put in perspective alongside her own recovery," the insider continued. "He's putting his foot down and urging Kate to draft a schedule that puts herself first, no excuses."
Kate returned to duties in June at Trooping the Colour, and she's expected to attend more events in the new year.
"Next year is going to be a very big year, and ideally William would love it if Kate's able to carry out her engagements as close to normal as possible," they added. "But he's also crystal clear that her health comes first, and he's let everyone around them know that he doesn't want her to dive back in too quickly."
According to a source, Kate will "overdo it and put her health at risk," as she's still "fragile."
OK! previously reported the Princess of Wales will participate in the royal Christmas festivities.
"I'm predicting a big family turnout," biographer Katie Nicholl told an outlet.
"I'm not sure whether she's going to be involved in the performance at all," Nicholl stated. "I mean, we've yet to see. The capacity for surprise, never underestimates it."
- Kate Middleton Is Returning to Royal Duties 'on Her Terms' After Skipping Official Engagement With Prince William and King Charles
- Kate Middleton Is Under 'No Pressure' to Attend the Royal Family's Christmas Gatherings After Finishing Chemotherapy
- Cancer-Free Kate Middleton Is 'Back in Training' to Prepare for an 'Overseas Appearance' With Prince William
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Although Kate will be at the holiday concert, she recently skipped a diplomatic gathering at Buckingham Palace.
"Kate's very aware of what the future holds so she's taking the time to focus on getting fit and strong again while she can and doing it on her terms," royal expert Robert Hardman told an outlet.
"There will be a gradual scaling up of her activities in the new year, perhaps with some office-based engagements relating to her early years work," he added.
As Kate continues to focus on her remission, the royals will continue to be considerate of her energy levels.
"The palace will be keen to manage expectations," Hardman explained. "If she did start returning to major social events, that would lead people to think things are back to normal, which isn't the case.''
"So I think there's no pressure on her to do that," he added.
In September, Kate shared a heartfelt announcement about her diagnosis.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate said in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Sources spoke to Heat World.