Prince William Is 'Putting His Foot Down' to Help Kate Middleton Slowly Return to Work After Cancer Battle

Kate returned to duties in June at Trooping the Colour, and she's expected to attend more events in the new year.

"Next year is going to be a very big year, and ideally William would love it if Kate's able to carry out her engagements as close to normal as possible," they added. "But he's also crystal clear that her health comes first, and he's let everyone around them know that he doesn't want her to dive back in too quickly."

According to a source, Kate will "overdo it and put her health at risk," as she's still "fragile."