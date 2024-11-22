or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYALS

Prince William Is 'Putting His Foot Down' to Help Kate Middleton Slowly Return to Work After Cancer Battle

prince william putting foot down kate middleton slow return work
Source: MEGA

Prince William has been protective of Kate Middleton amid her health battle.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince William is continuing to protect Kate Middleton as she transitions back to her role after battling cancer for months.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william putting foot down kate middleton slow return work
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is slowly tackling royal duties after taking six months away from her role.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kate’s longing to get out there and make up for lost time and help as many causes and individuals as she possibly can now that she’s got her strength back. She’s also anxious to pitch in and support King Charles and Queen Camilla, who’s also been poorly," a royal source told an outlet.

"For obvious reasons, he wants this to be put in perspective alongside her own recovery," the insider continued. "He's putting his foot down and urging Kate to draft a schedule that puts herself first, no excuses."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william putting foot down kate middleton slow return work
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton returned to work at Trooping the Colour.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate returned to duties in June at Trooping the Colour, and she's expected to attend more events in the new year.

"Next year is going to be a very big year, and ideally William would love it if Kate's able to carry out her engagements as close to normal as possible," they added. "But he's also crystal clear that her health comes first, and he's let everyone around them know that he doesn't want her to dive back in too quickly."

According to a source, Kate will "overdo it and put her health at risk," as she's still "fragile."

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported the Princess of Wales will participate in the royal Christmas festivities.

"I'm predicting a big family turnout," biographer Katie Nicholl told an outlet.

"I'm not sure whether she's going to be involved in the performance at all," Nicholl stated. "I mean, we've yet to see. The capacity for surprise, never underestimates it."

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
prince william putting foot down kate middleton slow return work
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton will participate in the royal family's Christmas concert.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Kate will be at the holiday concert, she recently skipped a diplomatic gathering at Buckingham Palace.

"Kate's very aware of what the future holds so she's taking the time to focus on getting fit and strong again while she can and doing it on her terms," royal expert Robert Hardman told an outlet.

"There will be a gradual scaling up of her activities in the new year, perhaps with some office-based engagements relating to her early years work," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

As Kate continues to focus on her remission, the royals will continue to be considerate of her energy levels.

"The palace will be keen to manage expectations," Hardman explained. "If she did start returning to major social events, that would lead people to think things are back to normal, which isn't the case.''

"So I think there's no pressure on her to do that," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william putting foot down kate middleton slow return work
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton admitted the first nine months of the year were 'incredibly tough.'

Article continues below advertisement

In September, Kate shared a heartfelt announcement about her diagnosis.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate said in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Sources spoke to Heat World.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.