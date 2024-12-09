Cancer-Stricken King Charles 'Doesn't Want to Get Involved' in Prince Harry’s Security Battle as He Hasn't Got the 'Energy' or 'Time'
Prince Harry's battle for security privileges continues, but King Charles' role as monarch could prevent him from helping his youngest child feel safe in his native nation.
"The king is in a position where the security and who gets the security is decided by the government, and the government is not the monarch," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet.
"When Charles was Prince Charles, he could do more, but as monarch, he has to be very careful," Seward continued. "He cannot get involved with government policy. Therefore, probably the easiest way out is to let somebody else deal with Harry."
The High Court ruled in the Home Office's favor by denying Harry access to armed bodyguards, but the Duke of Sussex is expected to appeal the decision.
"I am sure that somebody talks to Harry, it just may not be his father," Seward said, referring to Charles' ongoing cancer battle. "And in a way, that’s probably because his father just doesn’t want to get involved."
"He hasn’t got time; he hasn’t got the inclination, and he probably hasn’t got the energy for what would be a potentially difficult conversation," the editor continued.
Currently, the Windsors are expected to prioritize Charles and Kate Middleton's well-being instead of Harry's demands.
"I think that 2024 has been an incredibly difficult year for the monarchy," Seward noted.
"We’ve got [Princess] Catherine announcing that she’s going to have an abdominal operation. Then you’ve got the king saying he’s having a prostate operation," the commentator continued. "Then you’ve got the king saying he [has] cancer. Then you’ve got Catherine saying she [has] cancer. And then you’ve got all the other problems coming just from life itself."
Although Harry stepped down from his role in 2020, his absence was felt during Kate and Charles' medical leave.
"I think it’s been very hard, because there [hasn’t] been that many people as backup," Seward continued. "You’ve got the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and you’ve got Princess Anne and her husband, Timothy Laurence. You’ve got [Queen] Camilla working really hard, but . . . you are missing everybody else, because [Prince] William was looking after his wife and his children."
"Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy has been a little bit too slimmed down," Seward added.
- King Charles III To Fund Prince Andrew's Private Security Despite Refusing To Pay For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's
- Sussex Royal Siberia: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Feel 'Left Out' of King Charles' New 'Contingency Plans'
- A 'Concerned' and Sick King Charles Worries That William and Harry 'Won't Be Ready' to Take Over From Him
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As the sovereign, Charles isn't expected to involve himself in government affairs or disputes — even when they involve his own family.
"It’s been especially tough now for the king," Seward said. "You’re limited [in] what you can do as monarch."
Harry isn't able to use police protection when in the U.K., but Taylor Swift was given the resource while on tour at Wembley Stadium in August. According to a source, Harry can reference Swift's concert in his argument.
"The government’s decision to provide Taylor Swift with armed police escorts during her August 2024 Wembley Stadium performances highlight significant inconsistencies in how protection decisions are made by U.K. authorities, raising questions about the transparency and consistency of the process," the source said.
The insider believes the Duke of Sussex is being held to a unique standard compared to other notable figures.
"Clearly, Prince Harry is being treated completely differently to everyone else," the source stated, adding that the case "demonstrates the need for a more systematic and transparent approach to protection decisions, ensuring both public safety and equitable application of security resources."
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.
Insiders spoke to People.