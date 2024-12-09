Cancer-Stricken King Charles 'Doesn't Want to Get Involved' in Prince Harry’s Security Battle as He Hasn't Got the 'Energy' or 'Time'

Prince Harry 's battle for security privileges continues, but King Charles ' role as monarch could prevent him from helping his youngest child feel safe in his native nation.

Prince Harry was stripped of his security protection when he stepped down from his role.

"The king is in a position where the security and who gets the security is decided by the government, and the government is not the monarch," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet.

"When Charles was Prince Charles, he could do more, but as monarch, he has to be very careful," Seward continued. "He cannot get involved with government policy. Therefore, probably the easiest way out is to let somebody else deal with Harry."