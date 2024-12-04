Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Excluded From Royal Christmas Celebration Due to the Duke's Excessive 'Demands'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were once again snubbed by the royal family, as the duo was reportedly not invited to celebrate Christmas with the famous brood this year.
"No, I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other. And… I just think that King Charles just couldn’t deal with the [drama]."
"He’s exhausted by his year," Seward claimed. "He’s exhausted by his cancer, and he’s a workaholic, so he doesn’t really rest up. And the thought of having Harry and Meghan was probably a bit much. He thought it would be a bit much over this period."
The upcoming holiday concert will be Charles and Kate Middleton's first since announcing they were diagnosed with cancer.
"It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to see his grandchildren," Seward added, as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet haven't seen the monarch since 2022.
"I think he’s desperate to see his grandchildren," she alleged. "But Harry won’t come here unless he has this, that and the other. And he wants an armed escort, and he’s making too many demands. And I completely understand. [But] Charles [is saying], ‘Look, I’m just not going to ask them this yet.’"
Harry has been vocal about not wanting to bring Meghan or his kids to the U.K. unless he is given sufficient security, as the prince is afraid his loved ones will be attacked in the country.
"I think the children will eventually bring them together, hopefully," Seward said. "Charles very much wants to see his son as any father would… and he wants to see his grandchildren."
"He’s only ever met them once or twice, and they’re growing up," she added. "But I just don’t think it’s going to happen because the life of a royal is so busy. The king’s life is so incredibly busy. He… has appointments every 20 minutes of the day. And so, Harry really has to fit in with him."
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Divided Over Celebrating Christmas in the U.K.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Would 'Readily Accept' an Invitation to Spend Christmas With King Charles
- Prince Harry 'Turns Down Invite’ to King Charles' 75th Birthday Celebration After Accusing Queen Camilla of 'Planting Stories'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Charles first announced he had cancer, Harry rushed to London to see his father, but the duo failed to reunite during the duke's Invictus Games celebration or the WellChild Awards.
"When Harry came over here, his father didn’t have time to see him, which to you and I sounds awful," Seward explained. "But if you’ve got 20-minute appointments, you can’t just slot someone you haven’t seen for a few months into 10 minutes. It’s probably better just to be too busy."
Currently, the royal family is focused on Charles' treatment and Kate's remission journey instead of their feud with Harry.
"It is difficult," Seward admitted. "But I don’t think it’ll last forever. I really don’t and I hope not…. You’d think that Charles’ cancer scare might have pulled the family together, and Catherine’s cancer scare might’ve pulled the family together. But if that hasn’t, I’m not quite sure what will."
Harry lost his lawsuit against the Home Office to have police personnel, but he is expected to appeal the High Court's decision. According to a source, the duke's legal battles widened the wedge between him and Charles.
"He gets ‘unavailable right now,’" the friend told a publication. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the king’s health, but those calls go unanswered too."
Seward spoke to Fox News Digital.
Sources spoke to People.