King Charles' Cancer Battle: Everything to Know About the Monarch's Health Crisis

King Charles has continued performing his public-facing royal duties amid his cancer battle.

Oct. 20 2024, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Why Did King Charles Undergo a Prostate Treatment?

On January 17, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III would undergo "a corrective procedure" for his benign enlarged prostate. The monarch was admitted to a London Clinic private hospital and received the surgery on January 26.

He was discharged three days later.

When Was King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer?

Buckingham Palace released a statement on February 5, confirming King Charles' cancer diagnosis. While the announcement did not specify the exact form of cancer, it noted that doctors detected "a separate issue of concern" during his prostate treatment.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace added.

Is King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Related to His Prostate Issues?

Although King Charles' doctors discovered his cancer through the diagnostics tests after his February procedure, Buckingham Palace clarified it was not linked to his prostate enlargement.

What Type of Cancer Does King Charles Have?

Months after King Charles received his diagnosis, further details about his health — including the form of cancer he has — have not yet been disclosed.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his hopes for King Charles to make a quick recovery.

"Obviously, like everyone else, shocked and sad, and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "That's what we're all hoping and praying for, and I'm of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal."

Why Did King Charles Choose to Publicly Disclose His Cancer Diagnosis?

Buckingham Palace explained that King Charles decided to share his health issue to "prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

He also directly informed his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about his cancer diagnosis.

Has King Charles Experienced Any Similar Health Conditions in the Past?

It marked the first time King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, though he underwent a minor procedure in 2008 to remove a non-cancerous growth from the bridge of his nose.

What Has King Charles Said About His Cancer Diagnosis and Health Condition?

Days after Buckingham Palace first revealed his health issue, King Charles wrote a personal statement to address his battle.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," his February 10 message read. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

King Charles revealed why he would like to be open about the dreaded illness, adding, "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

In August, King Charles shared an update while attending the Southport Town Hall.

"I'm not too bad," he told a royal fan.

Is King Charles Still Undergoing Treatment for Cancer?

Staring on October 18, King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will embark on a trip Down Under.

According to the Daily Mail, the monarch "will pause" his cancer treatment for 11 days during his visits to Australia and Samoa, but his doctors "are happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away."

