King Charles' Cancer Battle: Everything to Know About the Monarch's Health Crisis

Months after King Charles received his diagnosis, further details about his health — including the form of cancer he has — have not yet been disclosed.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his hopes for King Charles to make a quick recovery.

"Obviously, like everyone else, shocked and sad, and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "That's what we're all hoping and praying for, and I'm of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal."