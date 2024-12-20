ROYALS King Charles Wants to FaceTime Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children on Christmas Despite Their Ongoing Feud Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids haven't spent much time with their grandfather King Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't brought Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the U.K. since 2022, but King Charles will do everything it takes in order to connect with his estranged grandchildren.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle gave birth to Prince Archie in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

“I'm willing to bet that there definitely will be some sort of [Zoom] communication on Christmas Day. There's no question," former royal butler Grant Harrold told an outlet. “I'm not talking so much about Harry and Meghan directly, but I have no doubt the King will want to see his grandkids on Christmas Day," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NETFLIX Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their children in California outside of the royal fold.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Harry's tots are growing up in the U.S. away from their famous relatives, Charles has presents for Lilibet and Archie to play with. “The King will send gifts. I guarantee you that something will be sent, and likewise, gifts will be sent to grandpa or grandmother [from the Sussexes]," the ex-staffer shared. “There will be a chance to see each other — whether it’s to see them open the gifts, that's completely possible, because that's what a lot of families do. It’s not a new thing."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NETFLIX Prince Harry cited safety concerns for why he won't bring his kids to the U.K.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Harry and Charles' relationship has been strained for years, but the duo reunited in February when the latter was diagnosed with cancer. “I’d be surprised if they didn’t FaceTime so they could see the grandchildren opening the gifts he sent them," Harrold shared. “There will definitely, without a doubt, be communication.” “They’re not just going to put the kids in front of the camera without conversation," he noted.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported the Sussexes weren't included in the royal family's plans for Christmas. "Relations between Harry and his family are not sufficiently close for an invitation to be sent," a source told an outlet. "It’s very sad that things are that bad. We know that Harry wants to mend fences, but there is an awfully long way to go,” they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NETFLIX Meghan Markle gave birth to Princess Lilibet in 2021 in California.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Harry and Charles haven't publicly discussed the Christmas snub, the duke's security battle might have contributed to the rift. "No, I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other. And… I just think that King Charles just couldn’t deal with the [drama]." "He’s exhausted by his year," Seward claimed. "He’s exhausted by his cancer, and he’s a workaholic, so he doesn’t really rest up. And the thought of having Harry and Meghan was probably a bit much. He thought it would be a bit much over this period."

Article continues below advertisement

The duke admitted in the past that he's scared his wife and children will be attacked in the U.K., and he won't bring them to the country unless he can guarantee their safety. "I think he’s desperate to see his grandchildren," she alleged. "But Harry won’t come here unless he has this, that and the other. And he wants an armed escort, and he’s making too many demands. And I completely understand. [But] Charles [is saying], ‘Look, I’m just not going to ask them this yet.’"