Prince Harry and King Charles Are 'Not Sufficiently Close' Enough to Spend Christmas Together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still on the outs with the royal family after leaving the U.K. in 2020, which is why it's no surprise they were excluded from holiday festivities yet again.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020.

"Relations between Harry and his family are not sufficiently close for an invitation to be sent," a source told an outlet. "It’s very sad that things are that bad. We know that Harry wants to mend fences, but there is an awfully long way to go,” they added.

King Charles will spend his holiday in Norfolk, England.

While chatting with bereaved military children on Tuesday, December 10, for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the Duke of Sussex discussed the diversity of emotions experienced during this time of year. "It’s OK to feel however you feel at Christmas. Some people will be celebrating and happy, other people feel reflective, some people will be sad, and maybe you’ll experience every single one of these emotions and that’s absolutely fine,” Harry said during a virtual holiday party. “Remember, you’ve got each other, you’ve got Scotty’s and you’ve got the people that love you,” he added.

OK! previously reported experts speculated that the duke's security concerns impacted his ability to spend the season with his relatives. "No, I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other. And… I just think that King Charles just couldn’t deal with the [drama]." "He’s exhausted by his year," Seward claimed. "He’s exhausted by his cancer, and he’s a workaholic, so he doesn’t really rest up. And the thought of having Harry and Meghan was probably a bit much. He thought it would be a bit much over this period."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly left the royal fold in 2020.

Harry's fight for security privileges is ongoing, and he's been candid about not bringing Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet to his home country unless he can guarantee their safety. "It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to see his grandchildren," Seward added, as the tots haven't visited London or Charles since 2022. "I think he’s desperate to see his grandchildren," she alleged. "But Harry won’t come here unless he has this, that and the other. And he wants an armed escort, and he’s making too many demands. And I completely understand. [But] Charles [is saying], ‘Look, I’m just not going to ask them this yet.’"

A source claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited Princess Eugenie to spend Christmas with them in California.

Although Harry and Charles won't be reunited at Sandringham, Princess Eugenie could travel to California to spend time with her cousin. “Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack to join them in California during the holidays," a source told an outlet. “It’s a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham.” “It would be so nice for the children to spend time with their cousins," the insider continued. “The diary is very tight over the holidays but there might be a slot free around New Year’s time for everyone to come together at some point.”