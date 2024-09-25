King Charles Will 'Never Be Content' With Only Seeing Prince Harry's Children on FaceTime

Despite the tension between Harry and his family, there have been claims that the duke calls his dad with his offspring.

“Family has always been important to the King. He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty. It is a great sadness to him he doesn’t see more of Archie and Lilibet," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet.

“That is why he will never break ties with Harry," the commentator shared. "He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son’s children. He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom. His cancer has made it all the more poignant to him as he knows that he won’t be around forever.”