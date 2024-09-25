King Charles Will 'Never Be Content' With Only Seeing Prince Harry's Children on FaceTime
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up with minimal access to King Charles.
However, experts believe His Majesty wants to spend quality time with his American grandchildren despite his feud with his youngest son.
“The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives," an insider told an outlet. "He values family above everything and whatever the course of his relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.”
Charles reportedly hasn't flown to California to see the youngsters, especially since the Sussexes have ongoing safety concerns about the U.K.
Despite the tension between Harry and his family, there have been claims that the duke calls his dad with his offspring.
“Family has always been important to the King. He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty. It is a great sadness to him he doesn’t see more of Archie and Lilibet," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet.
“That is why he will never break ties with Harry," the commentator shared. "He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son’s children. He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom. His cancer has made it all the more poignant to him as he knows that he won’t be around forever.”
- Kate Middleton Pushed Prince William to Acknowledge Prince Harry's 40th Birthday Publicly, Insider Claims: 'This Is Not the Time for Resentment'
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had 'Psycho Moments' as Royal Bosses, Courtier Claims
- Prince Harry's Trip to NYC Without Meghan Markle Will Help His 'Public Relations Battle'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
OK! previously reported royal biographer Tom Quinn claimed Archie is excited about Charles' role as king.
"Archie loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle and Meghan was worried that a magnificent shepherd's hut or similar extravagant present will only increase Archie's growing interest in his royal connections," Quinn told an outlet. "She doesn't want Britain to become a longed-for fantasy for her son so she had been pushing Harry to insist that his father gets Archie a simple present."
The youngest members of the Sussex family haven't been to the U.K. since 2022, but Charles is hopeful that the little ones will eventually visit him.
"But Charles is desperate to show he cares and he wants to be an indulgent grandparent, partly because he has mellowed over the years and wants to make up for what he sees as his neglect of his own sons," Quinn said.
"King Charles hasn't seen his grandson Archie since 2022 and Archie really misses him many of Archie's books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle," he added. "He is apparently desperate to come to the U.K. with his father, but Meghan and Harry don't want to encourage this."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sources spoke to The Mirror.