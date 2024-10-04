King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
King Charles' potential funeral plans are reportedly being made, as the monarch continues to battle cancer.
Due to Charles' condition, the royal family is beginning to envision what Prince William's approach to The Crown will look like.
Charles remains optimistic while undergoing treatment, but one courtier shared that once His Majesty announced his diagnosis, they began to think of the “change of reign.”
Days after Charles publicized his condition, the Prince of Wales hired his new private secretary, Ian Patrick, to help with his additional duties. However, his plans to lead the monarchy during Charles' medical leave were impacted by Kate Middleton's diagnosis.
William's future as king is also impacting Prince Harry, as the brothers have yet to end their public feud.
“He thought he might have 20 years with his father as the ultimate authority to mend those broken bridges,” a source told an outlet.
OK! previously reported royal expert Hilary Fordwich predicted William won't allow Harry to return to royal duties after the release of Spare.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Fordwich told an outlet.
Harry and William were in the same room during their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service in August, but insiders claimed they failed to speak to each other.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
In his memoir, Harry complained about growing up in William's shadow, and the project brought negative attention to the future king.
"Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions," Fordwich claimed. "He is now very much seen and accepted as the family enforcer, taking on the hard-line ruler role of his grandfather, Prince Philip."
A former royal staffer doesn't think William and Harry will reunite until the Invictus Games founder apologizes for the project.
"The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [his memoir Spare] was a mistake," Charles' ex-butler Grant Harrold shared.
"I don’t think that’s going to happen," he noted. "Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is… Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different."
Sources spoke to The Daily Beast.