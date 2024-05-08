Princess Diana's Siblings Support Prince Harry During Invictus Games Event Despite Meghan Markle and Royal Family Skipping Out
Prince Harry returned to the U.K. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, and members of Princess Diana's family attended the gathering despite Meghan Markle and the royal family skipping it.
Charles Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lara Spencer, Louis Spencer and George McCorquodale were seen entering St Paul's Cathedral to support Harry.
Aside from reconnecting with Diana's brood, a spokesperson for the veteran confirmed that Harry and his father, King Charles, wouldn't reunite during his trip.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a rep said.
“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they added.
OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield discussed the Windsors' anticipated absence in an interview.
"There will be no senior members of the royal family to support Prince Harry," Schofield told an outlet.
After relocating to the U.S., Harry publicly complained about his time behind palace gates, and his various tell-alls continue to impact his relationship with the royals.
"Prince Harry is suffering the consequences of his actions," Schofield shared. "Harry does not take responsibility for the tsunami of hurt he has caused his family. The king sees this very clearly. Harry is still under the impression that he has not done anything wrong by purging family secrets for paychecks. That delusion concerns everyone that used to be close to Harry."
Although the Duchess of Sussex didn't travel to England to support her husband, the couple will reunite in Nigeria to further promote the Invictus Games.
“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honor and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024," the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said in a statement.
“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities," the blurb continued. “It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi-sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women. It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation."
Due to Harry's love for the continent, the West African nation hopes the sporting event will one day be held there.
“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years," the statement noted. “The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who was at Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria."