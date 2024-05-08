Princess Diana's Siblings Support Prince Harry During Invictus Games Event Despite Meghan Markle and Royal Family Skipping Out

Aside from reconnecting with Diana's brood, a spokesperson for the veteran confirmed that Harry and his father, King Charles, wouldn't reunite during his trip.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a rep said.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they added.