Will Prince Andrew Be Evicted From the Royal Lodge? 7 Things to Know About the Disgraced Royal's Lease Agreement

Prince Andrew Paid a One-Off Premium in 2003

Source: MEGA An outlet released a copy of Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge lease.

Prince Andrew is facing renewed scrutiny after a copy of the Royal Lodge lease surfaced. The leasehold agreement by The Crown Estate, obtained by The Times, revealed the disgraced royal paid £1 million ($1.3 million) to secure the 30-room property. The home is estimated to be worth around £30 million ($40 million) today.

Prince Andrew Signed the Lease on Princess Beatrice's 15th Birthday

Source: MEGA It was previously the Windsor residence of The Queen Mother.

Based on the document, Prince Andrew acquired the property when he signed the agreement on August 8, 2003, which was Princess Beatrice's 15th birthday.

Prince Andrew's Rent Is 'One Peppercorn (If Demanded)' Per Year

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew has not paid rent for more than two decades.

The "Rent" clause of the agreement specified an annual rent of "one peppercorn (if demanded)" per year. The legal term indicates Prince Andrew has not paid a substantial amount of rent in 22 years, revealing how he and Sarah Ferguson have been able to continue living in the multimillion-dollar royal estate without using royal funds. It was previously believed the embattled royal paid a "notional" £260,000 ($347,647) a year, per an outlet. The Commons Treasury Committee and Public Accounts Committee may investigate whether the public could be missing out on potential revenue due to Prince Andrew's peppercorn rent. However, the 2005 National Audit Office report revealed the committees had not raised concerns about the arrangements, according to Downing Street. "The National Audit Office reviewed the lease arrangements for Royal Lodge in 2005. And in its report, which was published at that time, concluded that the Crown Estate does not have any special procedures when negotiating agreements with the royal family," a No 10 spokesperson said. "An independent evaluation concluded that the transaction with Prince Andrew and Royal Lodge was appropriate."

Prince Andrew Holds a 75-Year Lease on Royal Lodge

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew recently relinquished his royal titles and honors.

According to the document, Prince Andrew's 75-year lease began on June 16, 2003, and will end on June 15, 2078. The Queen Mother previously occupied the property until her death on March 30, 2002.

Prince Andrew Agreed to Maintain the Royal Lodge in Good Repair and Condition

Source: MEGA The Royal Family's official website has removed Prince Andrew's 'Duke of York' title amid public backlash.

Prince Andrew was required to cover £7.5million ($10 million) in refurbishments on Royal Lodge, which were completed in 2005. After King Charles cut off his allowance, the monarch granted his brother a "stay of execution" at the Royal Lodge, provided he would fund the repair works on the building. "It's all a bit cloud cuckoo-land, I'm afraid. No one, not least His Majesty, believes there is any realistic, long-term chance of the Duke of York being able to keep the roof at Royal Lodge over his head," a source told Daily Mail in October 2023. "It's a massive property and estate that requires a huge amount of upkeep."

Prince Andrew Was Required to Spend Millions on Refurbishments

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew's Duke of York title can only be formally revoked through an act of parliament.

The leasehold agreement also listed the repairs Prince Andrew is bound to uphold. "During the said term as often as necessary having regard to the position of the Premises within Windsor Great Park well and substantially to repair renew uphold clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild or (in the case of fixtures and fittings beyond economic repair) replace the Premises (including all Landlord's fixtures thereon and additions thereto and all roads and ways within the Premises and all conduits exclusively serving the premises (of whatever nature) and all walls fences hedges (save for those on the boundary thereof) and gates thereon," the clause read, noting Prince Andrew should follow the jointly agreed maintenance guide.

The Crown Estate Would Be Obliged to Compensate Prince Andrew If He Were Forced to Leave

Source: MEGA He received the title upon marrying Sarah Ferguson in 1986.