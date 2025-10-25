Will Prince Andrew Be Evicted From the Royal Lodge? 7 Things to Know About the Disgraced Royal's Lease Agreement
Oct. 25 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew Paid a One-Off Premium in 2003
Prince Andrew is facing renewed scrutiny after a copy of the Royal Lodge lease surfaced.
The leasehold agreement by The Crown Estate, obtained by The Times, revealed the disgraced royal paid £1 million ($1.3 million) to secure the 30-room property. The home is estimated to be worth around £30 million ($40 million) today.
Prince Andrew Signed the Lease on Princess Beatrice's 15th Birthday
Based on the document, Prince Andrew acquired the property when he signed the agreement on August 8, 2003, which was Princess Beatrice's 15th birthday.
Prince Andrew's Rent Is 'One Peppercorn (If Demanded)' Per Year
The "Rent" clause of the agreement specified an annual rent of "one peppercorn (if demanded)" per year.
The legal term indicates Prince Andrew has not paid a substantial amount of rent in 22 years, revealing how he and Sarah Ferguson have been able to continue living in the multimillion-dollar royal estate without using royal funds. It was previously believed the embattled royal paid a "notional" £260,000 ($347,647) a year, per an outlet.
The Commons Treasury Committee and Public Accounts Committee may investigate whether the public could be missing out on potential revenue due to Prince Andrew's peppercorn rent. However, the 2005 National Audit Office report revealed the committees had not raised concerns about the arrangements, according to Downing Street.
"The National Audit Office reviewed the lease arrangements for Royal Lodge in 2005. And in its report, which was published at that time, concluded that the Crown Estate does not have any special procedures when negotiating agreements with the royal family," a No 10 spokesperson said. "An independent evaluation concluded that the transaction with Prince Andrew and Royal Lodge was appropriate."
Prince Andrew Holds a 75-Year Lease on Royal Lodge
According to the document, Prince Andrew's 75-year lease began on June 16, 2003, and will end on June 15, 2078.
The Queen Mother previously occupied the property until her death on March 30, 2002.
Prince Andrew Agreed to Maintain the Royal Lodge in Good Repair and Condition
Prince Andrew was required to cover £7.5million ($10 million) in refurbishments on Royal Lodge, which were completed in 2005.
After King Charles cut off his allowance, the monarch granted his brother a "stay of execution" at the Royal Lodge, provided he would fund the repair works on the building.
"It's all a bit cloud cuckoo-land, I'm afraid. No one, not least His Majesty, believes there is any realistic, long-term chance of the Duke of York being able to keep the roof at Royal Lodge over his head," a source told Daily Mail in October 2023. "It's a massive property and estate that requires a huge amount of upkeep."
Prince Andrew Was Required to Spend Millions on Refurbishments
The leasehold agreement also listed the repairs Prince Andrew is bound to uphold.
"During the said term as often as necessary having regard to the position of the Premises within Windsor Great Park well and substantially to repair renew uphold clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild or (in the case of fixtures and fittings beyond economic repair) replace the Premises (including all Landlord's fixtures thereon and additions thereto and all roads and ways within the Premises and all conduits exclusively serving the premises (of whatever nature) and all walls fences hedges (save for those on the boundary thereof) and gates thereon," the clause read, noting Prince Andrew should follow the jointly agreed maintenance guide.
The Crown Estate Would Be Obliged to Compensate Prince Andrew If He Were Forced to Leave
In the event Prince Andrew gives up the lease, the Crown Estate would be required to pay him £558,000 ($746,606) as he is entitled to a £185,865 ($248,688) annual compensatory sum until the agreement reaches its 25th year in 2028.