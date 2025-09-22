King Charles Will Not Allow Prince Harry to Be a 'Half-In, Half-Out' Member of the Royal Family Despite Reunion
Sept. 22 2025, Published 12:02 p.m. ET
Though King Charles and Prince Harry's icy relationship thawed out after their recent reunion in London, an insider claimed there's a slim chance the Duke of Sussex will ever rejoin the British monarchy.
The father-son duo had a private meeting for around an hour on Monday, September 10, at Charles' home, when Harry was in town for work and charity events.
Prince Harry Can't Be a 'Half-In, Half-Out Royal'
The details of their chat have remained under wraps, but the insider told a news outlet that Harry isn't any closer to rejoining the royal family in an official capacity after leaving in 2020.
"The King has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the family," the source explained, referring to Queen Elizabeth II.
Meanwhile, one source said the Invictus Games founder doesn't even have any interest in taking back his royal role.
"The duke has made it clear that the focus has to be on his dad," a spokesperson replied when asked about the possibility. "Beyond that, and on any other issues as it relates to his family, we won’t be commenting."
Inside the Pair's Reunion
Harry and his father's reunion came after 18 months apart.
"It’s a massive step in the right direction," the queen’s former spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson told a news outlet. "It’s a building of trust."
The Spare author admitted during a May interview that he wanted to see the patriarch again, especially after Charles' cancer diagnosis was revealed in early 2024.
"Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry expressed at the time. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."
Prince William 'Blindsided' by Prince Harry and King Charles' Surprising Reunion
Harry's estranged brother, Prince William, didn't join the get together and was reportedly "blindsided" to learn about it.
"William thought his father was back in London strictly for cancer treatment and official audiences. He had no idea Harry was on the schedule — and certainly wasn’t asked for input,” read a Rob Shuter #ShuterScoop report. "If William had been consulted, he would have tried to block it. That’s why Charles went ahead quietly."
Meghan Markle didn't join her husband on the trip, not did their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.