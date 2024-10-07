King Charles, 75, to 'Pause' Cancer Treatment During Royal Visit to Australia and Samoa
King Charles will "pause" his cancer treatment for 11 days while he's on his royal tour of Australia and Samoa.
According to a news outlet, the monarch, 75, "will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies," but his doctors are "happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away."
Beginning on October 18, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will head Down Under for a a little less than two weeks.
"Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024," the statement from the royal family website reads.
"The King’s visit to Australia will be His Majesty’s first to a Realm as Monarch, whilst the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa is the first The King will attend as Head of the Commonwealth. In both countries, Their Majesties’ engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen’s work," the blurb continues.
As OK! previously reported, Charles announced earlier this year he had a form of cancer. Since then, he's been out and about, but it seems like his upcoming trip likely designed to give him some time to rest and recover amid his illness.
A Buckingham palace spokesman previously said: "We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure their Majesty's energies are preserved to be at their best."
They added: "There had been some hope earlier in the year for their Majesties to be able to visit New Zealand. On doctor’s advice, and in close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments, that wasn't able to take place. We've had to make some difficult decisions about the programme with the Australian government, about where their Majesties can get to."
According to royal expert Jennie Bond, she believes the trip will be significant for him.
“Charles is 75, he is not a young man by any means," she told GB News. “He is set to travel to Australia with Camilla, that will be quite testing I should think."
“But he is back on the world scene. That is good news," she noted.
Daily Mail reported on King Charles pausing the treatment.