Cancer-Stricken King Charles Is Bracing Himself for a 'Testing' Few Weeks With Upcoming Trip to Australia
King Charles is battling cancer, but the monarch's royal tour of Australia will still take place despite his ongoing treatment. Although Charles hasn't given additional updates on his condition, His Majesty returned to public duties in April.
“Charles is 75, he is not a young man by any means," royal commentator Jennie Bond told GB News. “He is set to travel to Australia with Camilla, that will be quite testing I should think."
“But he is back on the world scene. That is good news," she noted.
Charles and Camilla will land in Australia on Friday, October 18.
Charles isn't the only royal who has been undergoing cancer treatment, as his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton was also diagnosed with the disease earlier this year. On Monday, September 9, Kate took to social media to update fans on her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate said in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
The Princess of Wales is a beloved member of the royal family, but she took an extended break from her public life to get better.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she stated. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
After completing chemotherapy, the Prince and Princess of Wales developed a new outlook on life.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess said.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
OK! previously reported Charles and Kate have helped each other throughout their health journey.
“Not a day goes by that Kate doesn’t check in on Charles with some type of gesture, whether it’s just a few words of comfort, a care package or supportive call if she’s too busy to see him in person,” an insider dished of the pair.