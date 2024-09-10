King Charles Is 'Upbeat and Positive' About His Future Amid His Cancer Battle: 'He Never Once Felt Sorry for Himself'
King Charles announced earlier this year that he was diagnosed with cancer, and despite his condition, Charles is continuing to take on public duties.
According to a source, the monarch is focused on the "second phase" of his royal career while undergoing treatment.
"Through all the trials and tribulations the King has had to deal with this year, for himself and his family, I've never seen a person so positive and upbeat about the future," a source told an outlet.
"Even though he has been receiving regular hospital treatment, having to adapt his diary and way of working for a time this year, he never once felt sorry for himself or bemoaned his situation," the insider continued.
Charles' decision to be transparent about his diagnosis has made him more relatable to the British public.
"If anything, he wants to use it as a positive to help other people and raise awareness," the insider noted. "That is at the heart of why he chose to be so candid."
Though Charles and Kate Middleton have been battling cancer at the same time, it's only made them stronger.
"He's had the challenges of his health and of course, the challenges of the Princess of Wales — the royal family have had a difficult year," and biographer Robert Hardman told GB News.
"But nonetheless, when you look back and you think of everything that has happened since, we've had a great deal of national and geopolitical global instability, and yet the monarchy has been rock solid," he noted.
Kate revealing she is "cancer-free" in a social media post will change how the royals are perceived moving forward.
"Catherine’s openness about her recent cancer journey has been a transformative moment for the British monarchy," British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti shared. "By sharing personal videos and updates about her treatment, Kate broke with royal tradition, which typically maintains privacy around health matters."
When Kate revealed she had cancer in May, she was applauded for her honesty.
"Her transparency not only humanized her but also showed the public her resilience, reinforcing her image as the future of the monarchy," Sacerdoti shared. "The approach, especially using social media, signals a modern royal family. Her video is a massive shift in communication style for the royal family … it gives a hint of how things might operate in the future."
Although Kate is in remission, the princess is expected to take her time returning to her role.
"Now that she’s cancer-free, her next steps involve a balance between maintaining her health and resuming royal duties," he said. "Insiders suggested she’ll return to public engagements slowly while continuing to focus on causes like mental health and children’s development. Her candidness has strengthened her connection with the public and set a precedent for the monarchy in handling personal issues with grace and openness."
On Monday, September 9, Kate took to X to give a positive announcement about her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a post. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Sources spoke to The Mirror.