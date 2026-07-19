OK! Breaks Down Princess Diana's Final Day — Minute-by-Agonizing-Minute
July 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Princess Diana spent her final day moving from a Mediterranean yacht to Paris, speaking to her sons and trying to evade photographers before a high-speed journey ended in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel – and OK! can reveal every last moment of her tragic final hours as her family and friends mark what would have been her 65th birthday this month.
On Saturday, August 30, 1997, Diana, 36, and her rumored lover Dodi Al Fayed, 42, left the Al Fayed yacht Jonikal after a nine-day cruise and flew from Sardinia to Paris.
Their plans included visiting the Ritz, shopping, dining and returning to Al Fayed's apartment.
Instead, repeated changes of plan, an expanding paparazzi presence and hurried security arrangements culminated in Diana's fatal car crash shortly after midnight.
Al Fayed and driver Henri Paul, 41, died at the scene, while Diana died in the hospital hours later.
A source familiar with the day's movements told us: "Diana began the morning looking forward to getting to see her sons William and Harry, but every stage became more pressured. By nightfall, the effort to escape the cameras had overtaken every other consideration."
At 8 a.m. on her final day alive, Diana ate fruit and drank orange juice aboard the yacht off Sardinia.
She told butler René Delorm she was eager to return to her sons, Prince William, then 15, and Prince Harry, who were 12 at the time. At 11 a.m., she called friend Susie Kassem and arranged to meet in London on Monday.
Her Gulfstream left Olbia at 1:50 p.m. and landed at Le Bourget at 3:20 p.m. The British embassy had not been told of Diana's arrival. Her convoy was immediately surrounded by photographers on scooters.
At 3:47 p.m., Diana and Al Fayed visited the Villa Windsor, then reached the Ritz hotel at 4:30 p.m.
Assistant Claude Roulet asked how to address her. Diana said: "Just call me Diana."
From the Imperial Suite, she abandoned plans to shop because photographers crowded outside.
At 4:50 p.m., she called medium Rita Rogers, who later told police: "There was no talk of marriage or engagement (between her and Dodi)."
Around 5:45 p.m., Al Fayed visited Repossi to examine rings. Diana telephoned journalist Richard Kay and moaned about her life and efforts to be liked: "But I sometimes wonder, what's the point? Whatever I do, it's never good enough for some people."
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Minutes later, she spoke briefly to William and Harry at their royal base in Balmoral, England.
At 7 p.m., she and Dodi left for Al Fayed's apartment.
Their planned dinner at Chez Benoit collapsed as photographers pursued them. At 9:45 p.m., they returned to the Ritz, where Al Fayed angrily confronted his security team.
Paul returned to the hotel after 10 p.m. He had been drinking and had taken prescription medication.
Near midnight, Al Fayed approved a plan to leave through the rear entrance with Diana, Paul and bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, then 29.
At 12:19 a.m. on August 31, the Mercedes accelerated away. Paul called to photographers: "Don't try to follow, you will never catch us!"
At 12:23 a.m., traveling at about 85 mph in a 30 mph zone, the car struck the tunnel's 13th pillar. Al Fayed and Paul were killed instantly, while Rees-Jones – the only survivor of the crash – was left with life-changing injuries.
Diana, conscious but gravely hurt, managed to utter: "My G--."
At 12:24 a.m., a passing doctor stopped and gave Diana oxygen before emergency crews arrived. Firefighters covered her with a blanket while medics worked to stabilize her.
At 1 a.m., her heart stopped during removal from the wreck, but 18 minutes of resuscitation restored a more regular rhythm for the journey.
Doctors transported her slowly to Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital. Her heart stopped, restarted, then failed again.
Surgeons found a torn pulmonary vein. At 4 a.m., Diana was pronounced dead – just before the sun rose on what became known as "the day the world wept."