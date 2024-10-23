Home > Royals > Princess Diana ROYALS King Charles and Queen Camilla's Affair Pushed Princess Diana to Rely on a 'Revolving Door' of 'Psychics and Spiritual Advisors' Source: MEGA Princess Diana famously called Queen Camilla the third person in her marriage to King Charles.

Princess Diana and King Charles' turbulent marriage pushed the late icon toward mystic healers, as her husband continued to pursue his romance with his now-wife, Queen Camilla.

Source: MEGA Princess Diana and King Charles divorced in 1996.

"Over the years, Diana went through a revolving door supply of astrologers, faith healers, numerologists, tarot card readers, clairvoyants, psychics, and ‘spiritual advisors,’" royal author Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "Most… told her what she already knew: that her husband was cheating on her with his old flame," Andersen noted.

Source: MEGA Experts claimed Princess Diana became dependent on 'psychics' as King Charles continued his affair with Queen Camilla.

Energy healer Simone Simmons discussed her relationship with the royal in Diana: The Last Word. According to an outlet that analyzed Simmons' book, Diana’s calendar "was crowded with appointments with psychics, spiritualists, astrologers, energy healers, palmists, tarot readers, and dowsers." They later claimed Diana "also indulged in frequent sessions with alternative medical treatments, including colonic irrigation, reflexology, aromatherapy, acupuncture, and hypnotherapy."

Source: MEGA Princess Diana tragically passed in 1997.

Diana's fixation with the supernatural was seen by palace insiders as her struggling to cope with her husband and Camilla's affair. "They marched in and out, and I don’t know how they got there, but once you get into that scene, it’s a cry for help," a palace aide told the publication. "Diana was in the thrall of all these mad psychics," bodyguard Ken Wharfe also told author Tina Brown.

Source: MEGA An expert claimed Sarah Ferguson introduced Princess Diana to the idea of using mystics.

Diana learned about alternative counseling through Sarah Ferguson. "Diana’s use of psychics, clairvoyants, healers and the like has become notorious," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said in an interview. "She was reportedly introduced to new age practices by Sarah Ferguson, who was open about her use of them as therapies." "We know that although she was able to reach out to others, she was deeply insecure and unhappy herself. Hence, her reliance on healers and the like," he continued.

During her post-royal career, the blonde beauty made significant decisions because of her inner circle. "According to Tina Brown, she went ahead with [her secret tell-all] Diana: Her True Story on the advice of an astrologer, Felix Lyle, who was connected to her intermediary, James Colthurst," Fitzwilliams shared. "This was an explosive action that began the destructive part of the war of the Waleses." "As her marriage disintegrated, she used a variety of holistic practices for support… Those who treated Diana frequently made a good deal of money out of their client," Fitzwilliams added.

OK! previously reported Andersen claimed Diana and Charles often fought over Camilla. "Charles and Diana spent their entire married life locked in mortal combat over Camilla, the woman Charles truly loved," Andersen revealed. "Charles and Diana's screaming matches were truly legendary, and out of desperation Diana not only became bulimic but tried to take her own life on several occasions… It was a lopsided romance from the get-go." "The marriage of Charles and Diana was a spectacular train wreck," Andersen added.