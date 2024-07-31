Princess Diana and King Charles' Marriage Was a 'Spectacular Train Wreck' as the Couple Was Stuck in 'Mortal Combat' Over Queen Camilla
Princess Diana and King Charles' marriage unraveled in 1992, but their royal union was doomed from the start due to His Majesty's affair with his now-wife, Queen Camilla.
"Charles and Diana spent their entire married life locked in mortal combat over Camilla, the woman Charles truly loved," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "Charles and Diana's screaming matches were truly legendary, and out of desperation Diana not only became bulimic but tried to take her own life on several occasions… It was a lopsided romance from the get-go."
"The marriage of Charles and Diana was a spectacular train wreck," Andersen added.
The demise of Diana and Charles' dynamic became public fodder, but one royal expert claimed the former Lady Spencer developed a unique relationship with her ex-husband after they split.
"Diana told me very shortly before she died that she wished people could see the love letters that she had from Charles," Ingrid Seward said.
"She really wanted people to know that she loved Charles, and he loved her," Seward continued. "And I always remembered that. And she wanted the boys to know that. There was a period of great love between them."
Seward claimed Diana wanted "the early days of her romance with the heir to the throne to be properly reflected."
Before meeting Diana, Charles dated Camilla, and the blonde beauty famously referred to the former Duchess of Cornwall as the third person in her partnership.
"After they split – when there was no longer the pressure of maintaining the charade as husband and wife – Charles and Diana were finally free to be themselves," Andersen explained. "Diana was ‘deliriously happy’ with her new love Dodi Fayed, although she had no intention of marrying him. And, of course, Charles would ultimately be free to marry Camilla."
Once they parted ways, Diana and Charles prioritized the well-being of their two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
"There was absolutely zero desire on the part of either Charles or Diana to get back together," Andersen stressed. "In fact, as exes, they were finally able to develop a warm and caring relationship. There was finally true, lasting affection between them, largely due to their shared concern for William and Harry."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to Andersen, Diana's view of Charles evolved once they were separated.
"It was only after their divorce that Diana began to have a grudging respect for the love Charles had for Camilla," Andersen stated. "'When you find a true, deep love like that, it's a precious thing,’ she told William. ‘You've got to hold on tight to it.’"
"In the final months of Diana's life, the bond between her and her ex-husband grew even stronger – even as Diana and her new boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were making global headlines as they cavorted aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean," he added.
Seward was quoted by The Times.
Andersen spoke to Fox News Digital.