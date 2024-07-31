Princess Diana and King Charles' Marriage Was a 'Spectacular Train Wreck' as the Couple Was Stuck in 'Mortal Combat' Over Queen Camilla

The demise of Diana and Charles' dynamic became public fodder, but one royal expert claimed the former Lady Spencer developed a unique relationship with her ex-husband after they split.

"Diana told me very shortly before she died that she wished people could see the love letters that she had from Charles," Ingrid Seward said.

"She really wanted people to know that she loved Charles, and he loved her," Seward continued. "And I always remembered that. And she wanted the boys to know that. There was a period of great love between them."

Seward claimed Diana wanted "the early days of her romance with the heir to the throne to be properly reflected."