Queen Elizabeth Had Years-Long 'Rift' With King Charles Over His Affair With Queen Camilla, Claims Biographer
By the time Queen Elizabeth II passed in late 2022, the matriarch and her heir to the throne, King Charles, had become quite close. However, royal biographer Andrew Morton claimed in his new book that the pair's relationship was fractured for a bit due to Charles' scandalous love triangle with Princess Diana and Queen Camilla.
As OK! reported, Charles and Camilla dated before he began romancing ex-wife Diana, and toward the end of his rocky marriage with the People's Princess, he had an affair with his old lover, something that caused huge controversy for the royals.
The tryst didn't sit well with Elizabeth.
"The queen and her advisers, her courtiers, her private secretary – they all believed that Prince Charles should give up Camilla," Morton shared. "He could love her, but he needed to leave her. And that’s because they felt she was damaging to the monarchy, which she was. There’s no question about that."
"The presence of Camilla in Charles’ life did cause a rift between the queen and her eldest son, one which took several years to patch up," the author of The Queen: Her Life dished.
"And what’s the queen’s job? It is to preserve the monarchy," Morton continued. "She sees this woman who is damaging the monarchy remaining in place. So it took a long time for that to be resolved."
While the two did end up mending fences, the reconciliation didn't occur without some outside help.
"It wasn’t until the Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey, intervened and said, ‘Look, I’ve spoken to Camilla on numerous occasions. She’s dedicated and loving. And her feelings for Charles are not going away,’" Morton shared of what he told the queen.
The mother-of-four also came around on Camilla, as prior to her death, she announced it her wish that her daughter-in-law receive a special title in the future.
"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she stated.
Prior to the statement, it was said Camilla would be referred to as Princess Consort.
Shortly before Charles' official coronation this past May, "Consort" was dropped from the mom-of-two's title.
"It made sense to refer to Her Majesty as the Queen Consort in the early months of His Majesty’s reign, to distinguish from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," a source explained to CNN at the time. "The coronation is an appropriate time to start using ‘Queen Camilla’ in an official capacity. All former Queen Consorts have been known as ‘Queen’ plus their first name."
Fox News Digital spoke to Morton.