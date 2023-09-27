Queen Elizabeth Had Years-Long 'Rift' With King Charles Over His Affair With Queen Camilla, Claims Biographer

"And what’s the queen’s job? It is to preserve the monarchy," Morton continued. "She sees this woman who is damaging the monarchy remaining in place. So it took a long time for that to be resolved."

While the two did end up mending fences, the reconciliation didn't occur without some outside help.

"It wasn’t until the Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey, intervened and said, ‘Look, I’ve spoken to Camilla on numerous occasions. She’s dedicated and loving. And her feelings for Charles are not going away,’" Morton shared of what he told the queen.