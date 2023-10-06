Princess Diana's Misery Made the Queen Mother 'Physically Shake' After King Charles' Ex Threw Herself Down a Flight of Stairs
Princess Diana's life was plagued with misery during her marriage to her ex-husband, King Charles. The Princess of Wales battled with waves of depression, an eating disorder — and her mental health struggles were highlighted in Andrew Morton's book Diana: Her True Story.
Morton's biography claimed the blonde beauty attempted suicide during her pregnancy with Prince William, and the tome detailed a moment when Diana flung herself down a flight of stairs in the hopes of getting Charles' "attention."
The incident left Charles' maternal grandmother, Queen Mother, “horrified, physically shaking with the shock of what she had witnessed."
Despite the alarming nature of the anecdote, the palace chose not to confirm the details.
“We are not prepared to say how [Charles] is reacting or how [Diana] is reacting [to the book’s release]. It is not for us to keep a circulation war going with comments one way or another, because that is what it is all about," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Aside from having melancholic ideas, Diana revealed to the world that she privately dealt with bulimia.
“[Bulimia’s] like a secret disease,” she told BBC's Martin Bashir. “You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable. You fill your stomach up four or five times a day – some do it more – and it gives you a feeling of comfort.
“People were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger: they decided that was the problem – Diana was unstable," she added.
Diana isn't the only royal wife to suffer with their mental health while living behind palace gates. Prince Harry's bride, Meghan Markle, admitted to not being able to control her mindset while carrying Prince Archie.
"This wasn’t a choice. This was emails and begging for help, saying very specifically, ‘I am concerned for my mental welfare,'" Meghan told the talk show host. "And people going, ‘Oh, yes, yes, it’s disproportionately terrible what we see out there to anyone else.' But nothing was ever done, so we had to find a solution."
Winfrey then clarified what the Duchess of Sussex was describing.
"So, were you thinking of harming yourself? Were you having suicidal thoughts?" the media personality asked.
"Very clear and very scary. And, you know, I didn’t know who to even turn to in that," Meghan confessed. "And one of the people that I reached out to, who’s continued to be a friend and confidant, was one of my husband’s mom’s best friends, one of Diana’s best friends."
"Because it’s, like, who else could understand what it’s actually like on the inside?" she added.