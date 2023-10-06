Princess Diana's Misery Made the Queen Mother 'Physically Shake' After King Charles' Ex Threw Herself Down a Flight of Stairs

Morton's biography claimed the blonde beauty attempted suicide during her pregnancy with Prince William, and the tome detailed a moment when Diana flung herself down a flight of stairs in the hopes of getting Charles' "attention."

The incident left Charles' maternal grandmother, Queen Mother, “horrified, physically shaking with the shock of what she had witnessed."

Despite the alarming nature of the anecdote, the palace chose not to confirm the details.

“We are not prepared to say how [Charles] is reacting or how [Diana] is reacting [to the book’s release]. It is not for us to keep a circulation war going with comments one way or another, because that is what it is all about," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.