King Charles and Queen Camilla 'Appalled' Over Rumors Sarah Ferguson Had Sexual Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'It's Deeply Embarrassing'

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The hits keep on coming for the royal family. While King Charles and Queen Camilla were already scrambling to pick up the pieces after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's sexual assault scandal and relationship with Jeffrey Epstein were exposed, they're now dealing with drama surrounding rumors that Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, had a sexual relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

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The Royal Family Is 'Horrified'

Source: mega An insider said the monarchy was 'mortified' over rumors Sarah Ferguson used to be intimate with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

"The sheer volume of stories surfacing about Sarah’s former connections to controversial figures has left senior royals appalled," an insider recently told a U.K. news outlet. "People were absolutely aghast when Diddy’s name was thrown into the mix — even hearing Sarah’s name mentioned in the same breath as him has horrified the family." The source called the situation "deeply embarrassing" for the monarchy. The music mogul, 56, is currently in prison on prostitution charges and has also been accused of s-- trafficking and sexually assaulting multiple men and women. Throughout his trial, jaw-dropping details about his s-- parties, which he called "freak offs," were also exposed.

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'Camilla's Furious'

Source: mega The source said Queen Camilla is 'furious' Sarah Ferguson's personal life is tainting the royal family's image.

While sources denied the allegations, the insider told Closer "the damage was done instantly." "King Charles and Queen Camilla especially find the whole circus mortifying," they added. "Camilla’s furious, she genuinely thought that chapter of royal scandal was finally fading into the background."

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Inside Sarah Ferguson and the Rapper's Rumored Relationship

Source: mega Sarah Ferguson and Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly met in 2002 at Ghislaine Maxwell's party.

The gossip stemmed from Andrew Lownie's book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, where he claimed Ferguson, 66, and the rapper met at a 2002 party thrown by Epstein's convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. The author alleged the two became "secret friends with benefits" for years, claiming they would book pricey hotel rooms to hook up across the globe. The book also claimed the "I Need a Girl" crooner was "obsessed" with the royal family and even bragged about "slamming" the famous red-heard.

The Author Stands by His Work

Source: mega Sarah Ferguson allegedly brought Princess Eugenie to one of the celebrity's 'wild' parties.