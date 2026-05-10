Sarah Ferguson and Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Royal Author 'Stands by' 'Friends With Benefits' Claim

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Famed royal author Andrew Lownie isn't backing down on claims he made in the revised copy of his 2025 book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, about Sarah Ferguson and Sean "Diddy" Combs' reported intimate relationship. “I stand by it,” the biographer, 64, told The Times on Saturday, May 9. “It’s fully sourced with former employees of P. Diddy and Sarah Ferguson.”

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Sarah Ferguson and Diddy Were Reportedly Good Pals

Source: MEGA The rapper is currently serving a prison sentence for crimes of transportation for prostitution.

In the tell-all, the writer alleged the ex-Duchess of York, 66, and the disgrace music mogul, 56, had a “friends with benefits” relationship. Lownie noted the Bad Boy Records founder and the former royal met at a 2002 party thrown by Jeffrey Epstein’s madame Ghislaine Maxwell and they began a sexual friendship two years later.

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Diddy Wanted to Meet Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson reportedly brought Princess Eugenie to one of Diddy's infamous parties.

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Source: MEGA The former Prince Andrew was arrested in February, five months after his titles were taken away.

According to Lownie, Ferguson and Diddy met several times at hotels across Africa and Europe. “They’d meet in luxurious hotels,” one source claimed in the book. “They once stayed at a seven-star hotel that was over $68,000 a night. They spared no expense.” Ferguson “made no secret how she wanted to marry someone in the U.S. who was wealthy and powerful." The rapper is currently serving his 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix after he was convicted last year on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February Due to His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial in August 2019.