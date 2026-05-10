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Sarah Ferguson and Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Royal Author 'Stands by' 'Friends With Benefits' Claim

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Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Diddy reportedly met in the early 2000s.

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May 10 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

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Famed royal author Andrew Lownie isn't backing down on claims he made in the revised copy of his 2025 book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, about Sarah Ferguson and Sean "Diddy" Combs' reported intimate relationship.

“I stand by it,” the biographer, 64, told The Times on Saturday, May 9. “It’s fully sourced with former employees of P. Diddy and Sarah Ferguson.”

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Sarah Ferguson and Diddy Were Reportedly Good Pals

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image of Diddy
Source: MEGA

The rapper is currently serving a prison sentence for crimes of transportation for prostitution.

In the tell-all, the writer alleged the ex-Duchess of York, 66, and the disgrace music mogul, 56, had a “friends with benefits” relationship.

Lownie noted the Bad Boy Records founder and the former royal met at a 2002 party thrown by Jeffrey Epstein’s madame Ghislaine Maxwell and they began a sexual friendship two years later.

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Diddy Wanted to Meet Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

image of York family
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson reportedly brought Princess Eugenie to one of Diddy's infamous parties.

Diddy allegedly told his colleagues about sleeping with Ferguson and once told them “he could not wait until Fergie’s daughters come of age.”

Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, share two daughters: Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36.

The former Weight Watchers spokesperson had introduced the York sisters to Diddy during one of his infamous yacht parties back in 2006.

“Sean’s parties were wild,” a royal staffer said. “The fact that she brought Eugenie around was alarming.”

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image of Andrew and Fergie
Source: MEGA

The former Prince Andrew was arrested in February, five months after his titles were taken away.

According to Lownie, Ferguson and Diddy met several times at hotels across Africa and Europe.

“They’d meet in luxurious hotels,” one source claimed in the book. “They once stayed at a seven-star hotel that was over $68,000 a night. They spared no expense.”

Ferguson “made no secret how she wanted to marry someone in the U.S. who was wealthy and powerful."

The rapper is currently serving his 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix after he was convicted last year on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February Due to His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

image of ghislaine and epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial in August 2019.

Lownie's book follows the rise and fall of the former Prince Andrew, 66, and Ferguson.

The ex-Duke of York's friendship with Epstein and Maxwell, 64, throughout the early 2000s had tarnished his reputation. Andrew was arrested back in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection to his links with the dead s-- trafficker.

The shamed royal had his titles taken away last year by King Charles, and he was kicked out of the Royal Lodge alongside Ferguson.

While Epstein committed suicide while in jail in August 2019, Maxwell is serving her own 20-year sentence for her s-- trafficking crimes at Federal Prison Camp in Texas.

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