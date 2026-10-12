King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William to Attend 60th Anniversary Event Marking Disaster That Claimed 144 Lives: 'They Have Never Forgotten'

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King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William will attend an event marking a national tragedy. The trio will come together for a rare joint public appearance in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster, which killed 144 people in a mining accident. Charles, Camilla and William will travel to South Wales on October 21 to honor the lives of the 116 schoolchildren and 28 adults who died when a colliery spoil tip collapsed into Pantglas Junior School.

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Source: MEGA The visit will honor the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster.

The incident culminated in an avalanche of black liquid that had been dumped on a hillside in the village. The waste spilled down the edge of the mountain and consumed everything in its path. The avalanche ravaged the entire village, particularly the school, where nearly every village child was killed on that fateful day in 1966. The king and queen and their heir to the throne will join the family members of the victims and the still-grieving community as they commemorate the milestone anniversary of the disaster.

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Source: MEGA Queen Camilla and King Charles will lay wreaths and pay their respects.

According to the BBC, the family plans to visit the Aberfan Memorial Garden, which stands on the site of the school that was destroyed. Charles and William will reportedly lay wreaths in the garden as Camilla places a posy in memory of the dozens that the community lost. They will also go to the Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Center, where they will meet the retired first responders who dealt with the aftermath of the incident. The family will hear personal reflections from the survivors, talk with the loved ones of those who passed and even sit alongside a support group of grieving mothers.

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A Longstanding Connection

Source: MEGA Not visiting Aberfan the day after the tragedy was one of Queen Elizabeth's biggest regrets.

"Their attendance reflects the longstanding connection the royal family has made with the people of Aberfan over many decades," a source shared of their appearance. "This will be an opportunity for them to pay their respects to those who lost their lives, and hear the inspiring stories of how this community rallied to support one another as they face the most unimaginable tragedy," they added. How the royal family dealt with the tragedy turned out to be one of the biggest regrets of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, as the monarch chose not to visit the community until eight days after the disaster.

'They Have Never Forgotten'

Source: MEGA Prince Charles and Queen Camilla want to meet Gareth Jones.