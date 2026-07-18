Queen Elizabeth's Deathbed Confession About Princess Diana Revealed on Tragic Royal's 65th Birthday 

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana reportedly had a complicated relationship with Queen Elizabeth.

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"We have all been trying in our different ways to cope," she said in her speech to the world on September 5. "It is not easy to express a sense of loss, since the initial shock is often succeeded by a mixture of other feelings: disbelief, incomprehension, anger – and concern for those who remain." She went on to pay tribute to Diana, calling her "an exceptional and gifted human being. In good times and bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness. I admired and respected her." But the damage was done. The queen's initial silence seemed to cement the belief she had a rocky relationship with Diana, especially as her marriage to the then-Prince Charles fell apart.

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Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to Princess Diana after the latter's death.

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Now, OK! can reveal Elizabeth eventually had a change of heart about Diana. "On the queen's deathbed," says a source, "she admitted she was wrong about Diana. For years, she had regrets about how she treated Diana, but she never went as far as to say she was wrong about Diana." The queen felt immense guilt, says the insider. "Had she and Charles treated Diana differently, the course of history would have changed and maybe Diana would be alive today. The queen blamed Charles for causing Diana to unravel. In a way, she felt he was responsible for her death because he set her on a path with the divorce that ended in tragedy."

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana lost her royal titles after her divorce from Prince Charles.

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