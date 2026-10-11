EXCLUSIVE Princess Diana's Sisters 'Could Be the Key to Unlocking Peace' Between Prince William and Harry Amid Feud, Claims Insider Source: MEGA Princess Diana's sisters could be reportedly be the 'key' to healing Princes Harry and William's feud. Aaron Tinney Oct. 11 2026, Published 9:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes could be peacemakers to Princess Diana's sons' rift.

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A family source said: "Sarah and Jane are in an extraordinarily unusual position in all of this because their relationship with William and Harry exists outside the machinery of the royal family. Before they are anything else, they're Aunt Sarah and Aunt Jane – two women who knew their mother intimately and have been part of their lives since they were children. That connection to Diana gives them something very few other people possess. They knew William and Harry before any of the arguments, interviews, books or accusations that have subsequently divided them. They've watched both boys grow into men, and they understand where some of their vulnerabilities come from because they lived through the loss that changed both of their lives. Crucially, neither sister has allowed the feud to turn into a loyalty test. They haven't decided that maintaining a relationship with William means distancing themselves from Harry, or vice versa. They've continued to show up for both of them at important moments while being extremely careful not to become another faction in what is already an incredibly complicated family dispute. They have also resisted the temptation to behave like amateur peace negotiators. Sarah and Jane understand perfectly well that two grown men with years of grievances cannot be ordered into a room by their aunts and told to make up. Trying to engineer some dramatic reconciliation before either brother was ready could actually deepen the mistrust."

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"Instead, their approach has essentially been to preserve the bridges that still exist. They can speak to William without Harry believing they've abandoned him, and they can maintain affection for Harry without William necessarily viewing that as a betrayal. There aren't many people left in the wider family who can navigate both sides quite so naturally. They really could be the key to unlocking peace between William and Harry and healing their rift. Of course, that doesn't mean they possess some secret formula for repairing the relationship. There has been too much said and too much hurt for anybody else simply to erase it. Any genuine reconciliation would ultimately require William and Harry themselves to decide that continuing as they are is more painful than attempting to address what happened. But if that day ever comes, Sarah and Jane could become enormously valuable. They offer somewhere emotionally neutral for the brothers to meet – not Buckingham Palace, not California and not somewhere burdened by the question of who has won or lost. They represent the Spencer side of the family and, above everything else, the shared history William and Harry have with their mother. That is probably their greatest significance. However different the brothers' lives have become, Diana remains the person who connects them more profoundly than anybody else. Sarah and Jane don't need to remind them of that because they embody that connection simply by being there. They have been deeply saddened by how far apart their nephews have grown. Nobody in Diana's family could look at William and Harry barely having a relationship and consider it anything other than desperately sad, particularly knowing how close the brothers once were and everything they experienced together after losing their mother. But Sarah and Jane are practical women. They know constantly telling William and Harry that Diana would have wanted them to reconcile could become emotionally manipulative rather than helpful. They don't want their sister's memory weaponized against either nephew."

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana would want her sons to make up, a source said.

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The insider concluded: "So they've taken the long view. They remain available, they maintain relationships with both sides and they don't publicly criticize either brother. If circumstances change and William and Harry eventually decide they're ready to speak properly, their aunts could provide the kind of discreet family environment in which those first conversations become possible. They cannot create the desire for reconciliation – that has to come from the brothers. But if William and Harry ever reach that point, Sarah and Jane may prove to be two of the safest people they have left to help them find their way back to each other." The sisters have remained prominent in their nephews' lives since Diana died at age 36 in Paris in 1997. They attended William and Harry's school sporting events and later their weddings, while Fellowes delivered the only reading at Harry's 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, 45.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana's sisters attended Harry's sporting events.

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Source: MEGA Hours after Diana's death, both sisters traveled to Paris with Charles to accompany her body back to Britain.