King Charles & Queen Consort Camilla Debut First Christmas Card Since Taking The Throne: Photo
Season's greetings! On Sunday, December 11, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla released their annual holiday card, their first since taking rein.
The card features a photo of the couple dressed in shades of beige, red and forest green next to the words "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."
The royal family's official Instagram page made the big debut, revealing the snap was taken by Sam Hussein at the Braemar Games in September 2022.
This year will be the first holiday they mark without Queen Elizabeth, though the monarchy has already revealed they'll stick to her tradition of celebrating at Sandringham, Her Majesty's estate in Norfolk.
While it's assumed that family members such as Prince William and Princess Anne will be in attendance, it's more than likely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will stay put in California with their two children.
While things were already tense between the Sussexes and the royals, the former's recently released Netflix documentary has only added more strain.
Before the doc began, a message appeared on screen, telling viewers the royal family "declined to comment on the content within this series." In fact, even after the first volume of episodes hit the streaming service, the British brood has kept their lips zipped, as insiders predicted.
Another source claimed Charles "wants to stay out of" the mess because he "hates confrontation," but that may not be possible depending on the contents of the documentary's second half.
On the other hand, Meghan's estranged family hasn't stopped blabbing since the doc's premiere last week, insisting her hards words against them were untrue.
"She just basically brushed the entire family under the carpet like we don’t exist, and then lied about not having a family, and lied about she doesn’t have a family that she’s always wanted," her half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. stated in an interview. "We’ve always been here."
The mom-of-two's sibling also claimed he's working on his own documentary to tell his family's side of the story.
