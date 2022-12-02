Prince William & Wife Kate Middleton Are All Smiles After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Trailer
The bomb has been dropped — except Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't seem more unfazed.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles while strolling through Boston, Mass., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary trailer buzzed through the media on Thursday, December 1.
Upon arrival, the royal couple truly received the American experience, as they sat court-side at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30.
William and Kate's chemistry soared through the roof of TD Garden, with released photos showing the brunette beauty gripping her husband's thigh.
Before enjoying some professional basketball, the heir to the throne and his lovely lady were greeted at Boston City Hall, where the prince announced, "Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor [Charlie] Baker and the first lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston."
Prince William and Kate are set to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards on Friday, December, 2, which is why the couple is in town in the first place.
While this set of royals enjoys all New England has to offer, Harry and Meghan grasped the country's attention with the release of their minute-long Netflix trailer.
Harry & Meghan is set to be available for streaming sometime this month and will share intimate unreleased photos of the two while providing information on why they decided to proceed with this story-telling experience altogether.
"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry revealed during the intense preview as to why he wanted to film the docuseries. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."
"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan added to her husband's reasoning.
The dramatized trailer comes after royal biographer Tom Bower assertively quipped the couple would be forever shunned by the royal family if the Netflix series even slightly shades the monarchy, as OK! previously reported.
"He [King Charles] has made various threats to Meghan and Harry and warned that them if they go ahead they will find themselves ostracized in a way they cannot believe," the expert confessed. "And so they are worried."