Prince William & Wife Kate Middleton Are All Smiles After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Trailer

Upon arrival, the royal couple truly received the American experience, as they sat court-side at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30.

William and Kate's chemistry soared through the roof of TD Garden, with released photos showing the brunette beauty gripping her husband's thigh.

PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW AT BOSTON BASKETBALL GAME: PHOTOS!

Before enjoying some professional basketball, the heir to the throne and his lovely lady were greeted at Boston City Hall, where the prince announced, "Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor [Charlie] Baker and the first lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston."