Fact Check! Claims Made In Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Documentary Called Into Question

Another argued claim occurred in the third episode of the tell-all series, when it was suggested that Buckingham Palace is full of racist painting and statues that "glorify slavery."

"If you go into a palace or a stately home or anywhere that represents tradition you are likely to be faced with racist imagery," historian Afua Hirsch explained.

However, while photographs of the palace are put on display, none of the images of the royal residence include any of the paintings or sculptures being discussed. The art pieces that are shown are pictured as close ups, making it unclear where they are located, sparking discussions of whether they simply couldn't obtain other photos of said imagery or if those specific pieces were ever in the palace in the first place.