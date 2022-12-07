Royals Won't Comment On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries, Predicts Monarchy Insider: 'It's Business As Usual'

The source acknowledged King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are "wearied" by the Sussexes' Hollywood ventures, but as a second insider noted, "It's likely to be a difficult few weeks but really after that what on earth more can they have to say?"

"It's all going to start to become very 'end of the pier' show if they are not careful, hawking around the same complaints on talk shows and documentaries," continued the source. "Surely a time will come when even they realize they have got to get on with their lives? The rest of the family certainly want to."