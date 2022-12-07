Royals Won't Comment On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries, Predicts Monarchy Insider: 'It's Business As Usual'
Unbothered! Despite the Thursday, December 8, premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries quickly approaching, a royal confidante insisted members of the monarchy are taking a "business as usual approach" in the coming days.
"We are not going to be blown off course by squalls from across the Atlantic," stated the insider, knocking down claims that the royals were in the midst of "crisis talks" over the situation.
The source acknowledged King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are "wearied" by the Sussexes' Hollywood ventures, but as a second insider noted, "It's likely to be a difficult few weeks but really after that what on earth more can they have to say?"
'TODAY' COHOST JENNA BUSH HAGER REVEALS SHE DIDN'T WEAR UNDERWEAR AT MEETING WITH KING CHARLES III
"It's all going to start to become very 'end of the pier' show if they are not careful, hawking around the same complaints on talk shows and documentaries," continued the source. "Surely a time will come when even they realize they have got to get on with their lives? The rest of the family certainly want to."
As OK! shared, the highly anticipated Netflix special, simply titled Harry & Meghan, consists of two volumes, each featuring three episodes. The second half will debut on Thursday, December 15.
In the official trailer, which dropped on Monday, December 5, Harry, 38, dished on the struggles he and Meghan, 42, faced after they tied the knot in 2018, claiming the paparazzi attention they received was too much to bare.
"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution this feeding frenzy ... I was terrified," insisted the father-of-two, who dealt with a similar experience after his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash while her vehicle was being chased by photogs. "I did not want history to repeat itself."
The Duke of Sussex also alleged members of the royal family "leak" and "plant" stories to the press. "No one knows the full truth," he stated at the end of the trailer. "We know the full truth."
The monarchy insider spoke to Daily Mail.
For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed podcast, "The Firm: Blood Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.