King Charles Remains 'Very Strong' After Being Yelled at by a Politician-Turned-Protestor in Australia
King Charles was heckled by a politician-turned-protestor during his tour of Australia, but royal experts think His Majesty will continue to enjoy his visit despite the incident.
"King Charles knows that there are people who actually want to grab a lot of attention, who are a little bit off their rocket, as you could call it, and he would just carry on," royal biographer Angela Levin told GB News after Charles was heckled by Aboriginal senator Lidia Thorpe on Monday, October 21.
"Camilla next to him was smiling in a way to say, 'oh gosh, here we go,'" she claimed. "He's very strong, and he's used to things like this."
"You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country. You are a genocidalist," Thorpe shouted at Charles and Queen Camilla. "This is not your land. You are not my king. You are not our king. F--- the colony!"
On the day of Charles' appearance, Thorpe took to X to double-down on her stance.
"Not my King," she wrote. "Treaty now."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Charles' trip to Australia is his first since becoming king, and he paused his cancer treatment while spending time Down Under.
"He's had such a wonderful welcome, there were thousands of people outside the church yesterday, and people are delighted to have seen him," Levin noted. "So here, this is one person who is quite honestly ridiculous."
"She tried to make a big show of herself yesterday at the Australian War Memorial, and police were trying to stop her and she was fighting with them and screaming at the same time," the royal expert added. "So she pulled off her jumper, which is what he was hanging onto and ran away. She obviously thought, well, I'll try again tomorrow."
OK! previously reported royal correspondent Ingrid Seward speculated Charles was shocked by Thorpe's behavior.
"Lidia Thorpe is actually the first Aboriginal senator. She's the senator for Victoria, and she has a reputation for popping up and protesting," royal correspondent Seward told GB News.
"This would have not come as much of a surprise to the people there," Seward shared. "She was wearing an Aborigine cape. She has a right to [protest] it's a democracy."
Australia became a part of the British Commonwealth in 1901 during Queen Victoria's reign, but Aboriginal people were excluded from the country's census and denied the right to vote for decades. Throughout her career, Thorpe has been a vocal advocate for indigenous communities in Australia.
"I think that the King was actually rather taken aback more than hurt," the royal expert added. "I think he knows perfectly well that there are demonstrations all over the world."
"The things she said, 'You're not my King' is something that he has heard before, but it doesn't make it very pleasant," she added.