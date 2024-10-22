or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Charles
OK LogoROYALS

King Charles Remains 'Very Strong' After Being Yelled at by a Politician-Turned-Protestor in Australia

king charles remains strong after yelled lidia thorpe australia tour
Source: MEGA

Lidia Thorpe protested King Charles' royal tour of Australia.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

King Charles was heckled by a politician-turned-protestor during his tour of Australia, but royal experts think His Majesty will continue to enjoy his visit despite the incident.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles remains strong after yelled lidia thorpe australia tour
Source: MEGA

King Charles 'paused' his cancer treatment to travel to Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

"King Charles knows that there are people who actually want to grab a lot of attention, who are a little bit off their rocket, as you could call it, and he would just carry on," royal biographer Angela Levin told GB News after Charles was heckled by Aboriginal senator Lidia Thorpe on Monday, October 21.

"Camilla next to him was smiling in a way to say, 'oh gosh, here we go,'" she claimed. "He's very strong, and he's used to things like this."

Article continues below advertisement
king charles remains strong after yelled lidia thorpe australia tour
Source: MEGA

King Charles spoke to Australia's Parliament on Monday, October 21.

Article continues below advertisement

"You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country. You are a genocidalist," Thorpe shouted at Charles and Queen Camilla. "This is not your land. You are not my king. You are not our king. F--- the colony!"

On the day of Charles' appearance, Thorpe took to X to double-down on her stance.

"Not my King," she wrote. "Treaty now."

MORE ON:
Prince Charles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
king charles remains strong after yelled lidia thorpe australia tour
Source: MEGA

Lidia Thorpe is a Aboriginal senator and vocal advocate for indigenous rights.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles' trip to Australia is his first since becoming king, and he paused his cancer treatment while spending time Down Under.

"He's had such a wonderful welcome, there were thousands of people outside the church yesterday, and people are delighted to have seen him," Levin noted. "So here, this is one person who is quite honestly ridiculous."

"She tried to make a big show of herself yesterday at the Australian War Memorial, and police were trying to stop her and she was fighting with them and screaming at the same time," the royal expert added. "So she pulled off her jumper, which is what he was hanging onto and ran away. She obviously thought, well, I'll try again tomorrow."

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported royal correspondent Ingrid Seward speculated Charles was shocked by Thorpe's behavior.

"Lidia Thorpe is actually the first Aboriginal senator. She's the senator for Victoria, and she has a reputation for popping up and protesting," royal correspondent Seward told GB News.

"This would have not come as much of a surprise to the people there," Seward shared. "She was wearing an Aborigine cape. She has a right to [protest] it's a democracy."

Article continues below advertisement
king charles remains strong after yelled lidia thorpe australia tour
Source: MEGA

King Charles tour of Australia is his first since becoming king.

Australia became a part of the British Commonwealth in 1901 during Queen Victoria's reign, but Aboriginal people were excluded from the country's census and denied the right to vote for decades. Throughout her career, Thorpe has been a vocal advocate for indigenous communities in Australia.

"I think that the King was actually rather taken aback more than hurt," the royal expert added. "I think he knows perfectly well that there are demonstrations all over the world."

"The things she said, 'You're not my King' is something that he has heard before, but it doesn't make it very pleasant," she added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.