King Charles Remains 'Very Strong' After Being Yelled at by a Politician-Turned-Protestor in Australia

King Charles was heckled by a politician-turned-protestor during his tour of Australia , but royal experts think His Majesty will continue to enjoy his visit despite the incident.

"King Charles knows that there are people who actually want to grab a lot of attention, who are a little bit off their rocket, as you could call it, and he would just carry on," royal biographer Angela Levin told GB News after Charles was heckled by Aboriginal senator Lidia Thorpe on Monday, October 21.

"Camilla next to him was smiling in a way to say, 'oh gosh, here we go,'" she claimed. "He's very strong, and he's used to things like this."