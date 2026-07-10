King Charles Reunites With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet for First Time in 4 Years Despite Security Concerns

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, finally reunited with their grandfather King Charles, following years apart. Buckingham Palace confirmed to a news outlet that the king, 77, and his wife, Queen Camilla, hosted Harry, 41, Meghan, 44, and their two children on Friday, July 10, at Highgrove House, a private residence owned by the monarch in Gloucestershire, England.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Visit U.K. for First Time in 4 Years

Source: MEGA The event was described as a private family occasion.

The Suits actress and her children reportedly flew in from a vacation in Europe. No images are expected from the outing as it was said to be a private family occasion. The in-person meeting marked the first time Archie, 7, and Lililbet, 7, saw their grandfather in four years. The children hadn't been to the United Kingdom since June 2022, when they joined their parents to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The 2022 event was when Charles and Camilla, 78, were introduced to Lilibet, who was born after Meghan and Harry relocated to California.

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Prince Harry Was 'Frantic' About Bringing His Family to the U.K.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents to two children.

“It was very special to have some time with him," a source told People of the meeting at the time. "He hadn’t met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing." As OK! previously reported, Harry was "frantically" trying to bring his family to his home country to reunite with his side of the family. Insiders reported that Harry had several "hopeful" one-on-one conversations with his dad in recent weeks.

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Prince Harry Did Not Want His Children to be 'Chased by Paparazzi’

Source: MEGA Prince Harry wants to keep his family 'safe' after losing the right to automatic, taxpayer police protection in the U.K.

The trip was almost put in jeopardy after Harry's request for police protection outside royal residences was declined. The U.K. native was reportedly adamant that his children would not be "chased by paparazzi." "He won't put his family through that," a source told The Guardian on June 28. "He’s looking at every option to try and get the family here safely and keep them safe when they’re on the ground. If he can find a way to do that he will."

Prince Harry 'Quite Sad' Over U.K. Security Concerns

Source: MEGA Prince Harry confessed that he couldn't see himself bringing his wife and kids to the U.K. without security.