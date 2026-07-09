'Hopeful' Prince Harry Trying to Bring Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet to U.K. Amid King Charles Reunion Talks: Source

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Prince Harry is reportedly trying his best to reunite his estranged family with King Charles during his visit to the U.K. Reports suggest that both he and his father are trying to bridge the gap that was created by his move to the other side of the world.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry is reportedly trying to find a way to reunite his family with King Charles.

A source told The Mirror that the prodigal son is also trying "frantically" to bring his wife and children to Britain for a family reunion with King Charles. The source also reported that the King and his son have had several one-on-one conversations in recent weeks, which appeared "hopeful."

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Prince Harry Wants to Reunite His Children With King Charles

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie on an European holiday recently.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently took a family vacation to Europe with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, per People. Although the 41-year-old and his wife had hoped to bring them to Britain during their recent visit, security concerns reportedly prevented them from doing so. Harry lost a legal challenge over taxpayer-funded police protection in the U.K., which was downgraded after he stepped back from working as a senior royal, per Hola!. He has since maintained that he does not believe his home country to be safe for his wife and family to visit without that level of protection.

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Source: MEGA King Charles has not met Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's children since 2022.

This reportedly has been the primary reason the King has not been able to meet two of his grandchildren since 2022. Per The Mirror's report, however, the Duke of Sussex is trying to arrange private security to ensure his family's safety while making efforts to reunite them with his father. A royal source told the outlet that "nothing has been ruled out, conversations remain ongoing" on the topic. A different insider added, "The King would not pass up the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, and if there is a way of making it possible, he will do it."

Prince Harry Refused to Bring His Family to Britain Despite King Charles Offering Them Royal Accommodations

Source: MEGA Prince Harry did not want to risk his family by bringing them to Britain without proper security in place.