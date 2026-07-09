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Prince Harry ‘Close to Tears’ Over U.K. Security Disaster as Prince William ‘No Longer Recognizes’ Estranged Brother Amid Royal Family Feud

Split photo of Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Kinsey Schofield said King Charles III is frustrated and Prince William remains detached amid the rift.

July 9 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry was reportedly affected by his latest security setback, while royal experts claimed his family has little sympathy for the situation.

"My understanding is that Harry was deeply emotional," Kinsey Schofield, host of "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital after a source told Vanity Fair that the Duke of Sussex "was devastated and close to tears."

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Image of Royal experts said the ongoing security dispute has further strained Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles and the royal family.
Source: MEGA

Royal experts said the ongoing security dispute has further strained Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles and the royal family.

Harry's reported emotional reaction followed the U.K. government's refusal of his request for police protection for his family outside royal residences.

Schofield said, "[For the royal family], there is exhaustion. The king is frustrated, Prince William is detached, and the broader family has very little appetite for another round of Sussex drama."

Harry traveled to Britain alone on July 6 and will remain there through July 11 for events connected to the Invictus Games. It remains unclear whether he will meet King Charles during the visit or if Meghan Markle and their children will join him.

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Prince William Is Reportedly Focused on Protecting the Monarchy

Image of Reports suggest Prince William’s role as future king has shaped his response to the ongoing tensions with Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Reports suggest Prince William’s role as future king has shaped his response to the ongoing tensions with Prince Harry.

Schofield described William as the family's "biggest realist," explaining that the Prince of Wales now makes decisions based on what is best for the monarchy.

"He's the future of the monarchy, so he views every decision through the lens of protecting the institution he will inherit," she said.

"That naturally makes him more cautious than sentimental. He is a good judge of character, and I'm told he no longer recognizes Prince Harry," she added. "Those are very different perspectives, and history suggests heirs are often less willing to take institutional risks than reigning monarchs."

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Image of Prince William has reportedly shifted his focus to Princess Catherine and their children as the royal family feud continues.
Source: MEGA

Prince William has reportedly shifted his focus to Princess Catherine and their children as the royal family feud continues.

Schofield also claimed, "William, in particular, seems grateful to be removed from the soap opera."

William is reportedly focused on Princess Catherine, their children, and maintaining peace at home, with the Wales family appearing “blissful and carefree” despite the ongoing headlines surrounding Harry.

Harry's Legal Loss Added to a Difficult Week

Image of Prince Harry faced another setback after losing his privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry faced another setback after losing his privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited.

Harry's visit became even more challenging after he lost his privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday, on July 7.

The case involved Harry and six other claimants, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley. The High Court dismissed their claims after finding they failed to prove unlawful information gathering.

Associated Newspapers Limited called the ruling an "overwhelming victory" and a "magnificent vindication," while Harry said the court had denied him the accountability he was seeking.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital the legal defeat has been stressful for the king, but added that Harry's situation was largely self-inflicted.

"Members of the royal family don't file such lawsuits, let alone lose on all counts in a highly public court case that Harry himself chose to file," she said.

She added, "With everything dismissed, he, along with the other claimants, will now be responsible for court costs. Harry initially being in tears wouldn't be surprising at all. Everything is of his own doing, which must make it even more painful. He chose to leave royal life."

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