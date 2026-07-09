ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Harry ‘Close to Tears’ Over U.K. Security Disaster as Prince William ‘No Longer Recognizes’ Estranged Brother Amid Royal Family Feud Source: MEGA Kinsey Schofield said King Charles III is frustrated and Prince William remains detached amid the rift. Ayesha Zafar July 9 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Prince Harry was reportedly affected by his latest security setback, while royal experts claimed his family has little sympathy for the situation. "My understanding is that Harry was deeply emotional," Kinsey Schofield, host of "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital after a source told Vanity Fair that the Duke of Sussex "was devastated and close to tears."

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Source: MEGA Royal experts said the ongoing security dispute has further strained Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles and the royal family.

Harry's reported emotional reaction followed the U.K. government's refusal of his request for police protection for his family outside royal residences. Schofield said, "[For the royal family], there is exhaustion. The king is frustrated, Prince William is detached, and the broader family has very little appetite for another round of Sussex drama." Harry traveled to Britain alone on July 6 and will remain there through July 11 for events connected to the Invictus Games. It remains unclear whether he will meet King Charles during the visit or if Meghan Markle and their children will join him.

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Prince William Is Reportedly Focused on Protecting the Monarchy

Source: MEGA Reports suggest Prince William’s role as future king has shaped his response to the ongoing tensions with Prince Harry.

Schofield described William as the family's "biggest realist," explaining that the Prince of Wales now makes decisions based on what is best for the monarchy. "He's the future of the monarchy, so he views every decision through the lens of protecting the institution he will inherit," she said. "That naturally makes him more cautious than sentimental. He is a good judge of character, and I'm told he no longer recognizes Prince Harry," she added. "Those are very different perspectives, and history suggests heirs are often less willing to take institutional risks than reigning monarchs."

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Source: MEGA Prince William has reportedly shifted his focus to Princess Catherine and their children as the royal family feud continues.

Schofield also claimed, "William, in particular, seems grateful to be removed from the soap opera." William is reportedly focused on Princess Catherine, their children, and maintaining peace at home, with the Wales family appearing “blissful and carefree” despite the ongoing headlines surrounding Harry.

Harry's Legal Loss Added to a Difficult Week

Source: MEGA Prince Harry faced another setback after losing his privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited.