Prince Harry's Frosty Relationship With Royal Family Is 'Effectively Over' Amid Duke's Tumultuous U.K. Trip, Royal Butler Claims
July 8 2026, Updated 3:17 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's relationship with the rest of his family has been quite contentious ever since he stepped back as a senior member of The Firm alongside wife Meghan Markle in January 2020 and they moved to Montecito, Calif.
According to King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold, there is a small chance the Duke of Sussex, 41, will reunite with his family in the near future.
Prince Harry Traveled to the U.K. for His 2027 Invictus Games
Harry is currently spending the week in the United Kingdom to promote his 2027 Invictus Games.
While it was previously reported he could bring his spouse, as well as their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to meet grandpa Charles, 77, this plan fell through after the Sussexes were denied taxpayer-funded security.
"I think the chances of any kind of reconnection now are very slim," Harrold said on behalf of ActionNetwork.
"I'd say it's highly unlikely we're going to see any sort of reconciliation anytime soon," he continued. "It feels as though the ship has sailed, and that relationship, as we once knew it, is effectively over."
According to ActionNetwork, there is just a 12.5 percent chance of a reunion between the Spare author and the monarch before the end of 2027.
- Prince Harry Unlikely to See Estranged Brother Prince William During U.K. Visit Due to Their 'Strained' Relationship: Expert
- Prince William and Kate Middleton's Door Is 'Bolted Shut' for Any 'Reconciliation' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During Sussexes' U.K. Visit
- Prince Harry 'Regrets' Intense Criticism of Royal Family as He Yearns for 'Reconciliation': Source
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A 'Reconciliation' Between Prince Harry and King Charles Is Not in the Cards
Before Harry headed off to the U.K., Charles offered him to stay at Buckingham Palace. However, the Invictus Games founder answered the invitation too late and the offer was reportedly rescinded.
"It's going to take something truly significant to change the current situation," Harrold sighed. "I hate to say it, but I think it would have to be something health-related, or something involving the king, for Harry and the rest of the family to come back together in any meaningful way."
Charles announced he was suffering from a form of cancer in early 2024 after undergoing a prostate procedure. He also revealed last year his treatment would be scaled back in the coming months.
Harry's estranged sister-in-law Kate Middleton was also diagnosed with cancer, however, she is currently in remission.
"As things stand today, that's really the only scenario in which I can see any kind of reunion happening," Harrold noted. "For the foreseeable future, I just don't see it happening. At this point, any reconciliation feels a very long way off. I was really positive that we were moving in the right direction but events of the last couple of days have really turned everything on its head."
"This felt like the last chance for Harry to prove he was ready to make amends and he has sadly wasted that chance," he said.