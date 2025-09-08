King Charles 'Risks Alienating Prince William' If Patriarch Reunites With Prince Harry in the U.K., Claims Royal Expert
Prince Harry is back in England for the first time in several months, but it's unclear if the rumors about a possible reunion with King Charles are true.
The last time the Duke of Sussex was in his home country, it was revealed that his dad had other priorities and couldn't make time to see them amid their rift, but this year, it was revealed the relatives' teams had a meeting to discuss reconciling.
However, Prince William was not a part of the chat and will likely not be there for a reunion.
Will Prince Harry Reunite With King Charles?
"There have been many reports in the British press that William is still extremely angry with Harry and does not want his father softening his position by meeting with him or allowing contact," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner spilled to a news outlet.
Meanwhile, "[It is understood] that King Charles feels it is his Christian duty to welcome Harry, Meghan Markle and their family back into the fold," Turner said.
"The anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death will weigh heavily on the king’s mind right now, and any last promises he may have made to her in those final hours," the expert continued. "I feel that this could be a very good time emotionally for the king to be reunited with Harry and heal the wounds between them."
The Duke of Sussex was actually seen visiting his grandmother's grave on Monday, September 8.
Prince William Doesn't Want to See His Brother
The patriarch is stuck in a tough position, as commentator Hilary Fordwich claimed Harry and his dad repairing their relationship could take a toll on Charles' dynamic with his eldest son.
"If the king concedes to a meeting with Harry, he risks alienating Prince William," she pointed out. "If he doesn’t, he will deepen the rift with Harry and risk more backlash from his son, who was already upset last time when the king had ‘other priorities.’"
"Prince William [insists] that Harry can’t be trusted," Fordwich explained of the father-of-three's hesitancy to chat with his sibling. "The family is rightly concerned regarding privacy and the risks of conducting any conversations with Harry that are later leaked to the press… They’re also wary of Harry’s motive and the likely fallout from any unguarded discussions."
Prince Harry Wants to See His Dad Again
As OK! reported, the Spare author admitted in a May interview with BBC that he's hoping to get back in touch with his father, especially since the monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.
"Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry admitted of Charles' diagnosis. "It would be nice to reconcile."