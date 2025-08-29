Prince Harry and King Charles' 'Reconciliation in Reach' Amid Royal Family Feud: Source
Prince Harry is set to reunite with his estranged father, King Charles III, on a forthcoming visit to the United Kingdom, according to a new report — though Prince William won't be participating in the family gathering.
On September 8, the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the Duke of Sussex is set to be in London for the annual WellChild Awards.
There's a 'Genuine Sense That Reconciliation' Is in Reach for Prince Harry and King Charles
While Harry and Charles have not seen each other since last year, a source dished to a media outlet, “It’s clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen. Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry.”
They noted there is a “genuine sense that reconciliation” is in reach for “the first time in a long time.”
“Prince Harry’s team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September,” they continued.
Any Chance of Reconciliation Between Prince William and Prince Harry 'Has Been Rejected'
Charles' ongoing battle with cancer is said to be one of the reasons the two are trying to make amends. “After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step,” they elaborated. “This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings — it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son. The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue.”
Sadly, any chance of Harry and William coming together amid their ongoing feud “has been rejected out of hand,” the source noted.
Prince Harry Admitted He Is Unaware 'How Much Longer' King Charles Has
Although Harry will be making the trek overseas, his wife, Meghan Markle, will remain in the United States with their children.
In May, Harry spoke out in an interview, noting he was “devastated” after losing his legal challenge to retain police protection in Britain — something that had made him feel unsafe in the area. At the time, he said he would “love” to reconcile with his father, but stated he “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.” He added he didn’t want to fight anymore as he was unaware “how much longer” Charles has amid his health woes.
King Charles' Cancer Battle
Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.
In a statement released from Buckingham Palace after his diagnosis was revealed, they said Charles will “continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”
The statement also provided insight into what Charles’ plan was to deal with his cancer.
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the message read.
While the patriarch recently insisted he was “on the other side” of his health crisis, a report claimed he will die “with” cancer but not “of” it, as it’s said to be incurable.