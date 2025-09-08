Prince Harry Visits Queen Elizabeth's Grave as He Makes Grand Return to the U.K. for 4-Day Visit

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry began his trip back to the United Kingdom by stopping at Queen Elizabeth II’s grave. Harry landed in the U.K. on September 8 — before his appearance at the WellChild Awards. His first stop after deplaning was St George’s Chapel.

Prince Harry Visited Queen Elizabeth's Grave

Source: MEGA Prince Harry placed a wreath on his grandmother's grave.

According to a media outlet, when visiting his grandmother’s final resting place, Harry placed a wreath and flowers on it to pay tribute to her on the third anniversary of her death. While visiting the gravesite, Harry did not run into any of his family members.

Prince Harry May Reconcile With King Charles

Source: MEGA People are watching Prince Harry's U.K. visit closely to see if he reconciles with his father, King Charles.

As OK! reported, people are watching Harry’s four-day U.K. visit closely to see if he reunites with his father, King Charles. Although Harry and Charles have not seen each other for a year, a source dished to a media outlet, “It’s clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen. Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry.” They explained there is a “genuine sense that reconciliation” is in reach for “the first time in a long time.” “Prince Harry’s team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September,” they added.

Why Prince Harry Wants to Reconcile With His Father

Source: MEGA King Charles' cancer battle is said to be one of the reasons Prince Harry wants to make amends with his father.

Charles’ ongoing battle with cancer is said to be one of the reasons the estranged son and father are trying to make amends. “After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step,” they elaborated. “This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings — it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son. The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue.” While he may be on better terms with his father in the near future, the same can't be said for his relationship with his brother, Prince William, as a source noted a reunion has “been rejected." In May, Harry spoke out in an interview, claiming he was “devastated” after losing his legal challenge to retain police protection in Britain — something that had made him feel unsafe in the area. At the time, he said he would “love” to reconcile with his father, but stated he “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.” He added he didn’t want to fight anymore as he was unaware “how much longer” Charles has amid his health woes.

King Charles' Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly will die 'with' cancer.