King Charles' Subtle Support for Meghan Markle Revealed as He and Prince Harry Work on Rebuilding Their Relationship After Reunion
Dec. 11 2025, Published 5:19 p.m. ET
Though Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have had ongoing tension with King Charles ever since they stepped down from the monarchy in 2020, it appears the couple will always hold a special place in the patriarch's heart.
In images from Queen Camilla's Christmas celebration at the Clarence House on Thursday, December 11, various family photographs were spotted on a table, including one that pictured just the Duchess of Sussex and Charles linking arms on her wedding day inside the chapel.
King Charles Keeps Touching Photo From Sussexes' Wedding in His Home
The sweet black-and-white snap was taken before Charles escorted Meghan down the aisle to Harry in 2018 — though she first entered St George's Chapel solo.
That wasn't the original plan, as Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, was set to walk with her, but when he was caught staging paparazzi photos prior to the nuptials, he refrained from attending and said he had a medical issue.
Inside King Charles and Prince Harry's Reunion
While Charles and Harry were once on very shaky ground due to the negative comments the Spare author made, they reunited for the first time in 18 months this September.
The Duke of Sussex was back in his home country for a charity event but made sure to carve out time to speak with his father, especially since he's still battling cancer.
When the press questioned Harry about their meet-up just hours later, he simply said his dad was doing "great."
- King Charles Will Not Allow Prince Harry to Be a 'Half-In, Half-Out' Member of the Royal Family Despite Reunion
- King Charles 'Risks Alienating Prince William' If Patriarch Reunites With Prince Harry in the U.K., Claims Royal Expert
- Prince Harry and King Charles Secretly Met in March to Settle Feud: 'The King Started Taking His Calls Again'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The reunion was seen as a "massive step in the right direction" by the queen’s former spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson, who noted it's a "building of trust."
Meanwhile, Harry's brother, Prince William, was allegedly "stunned" by their secret meet-up.
"William thought his father was back in London strictly for cancer treatment and official audiences," the insider spilled to Rob Shuter's blog. "He had no idea Harry was on the schedule — and certainly wasn’t asked for input."
"If William had been consulted, he would have tried to block it," the source admitted. "That’s why Charles went ahead quietly."
Will Prince Harry Ever Rejoin the Monarchy?
It's unlikely the Prince of Wales has anything to worry about, as another insider said there's little to no chance of Harry moving back to England or resuming his royal duties.
"The King has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the family," the insider told an outlet, referring to Queen Elizabeth II.