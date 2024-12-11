Cancer-Stricken King Charles Finds It 'Tough' to Play 'Second Fiddle' to Prince William

"It must be tough for Charles, a man who waited over seventy years for the big gig, to play second fiddle to his son," historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop told an outlet.

"Time and again recently, William has grabbed the headlines: in Commando uniform firing a gun, wearing a pinny serving Christmas fare to the homeless, and accompanying his wife Catherine, during the Emir of Qatar ’s state visit," the expert continued. "All eyes are always on William and the Waleses."