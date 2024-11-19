Prince William Shades Cancer-Stricken King Charles While Describing His Plans for the Monarchy

Prince William might have slighted his father, King Charles , while describing his plans for The Crown once he ascends to the throne one day.

“And to give you more of an understanding around it, I’m doing it with maybe a smaller ‘r’ in the royal, if you like. So it’s more about impact, philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people,” William told a journalist while in South Africa for the Earthshot Prize.

“I’m also going to throw empathy in there as well because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people’s lives and I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world," he continued. "So that’s what I’m trying to bring, that’s what Catherine is trying to bring as well.”