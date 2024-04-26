King Charles Is Returning 'to Public-Facing Duties' as His Majesty Continues to Undergo Cancer Treatment
King Charles is returning “to public-facing duties" amid his cancer battle, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, April 26.
“His Majesty is not yet clear of cancer and is still undergoing treatment, but his medical team are ‘pleased with the progress made so far’ and ‘remain positive’ about his recovery,” Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement on Friday, April 26.
The palace's statement was made one day after Tom Sykes reported Charles' condition was declining.
“Speaking to friends of the king in recent weeks about his health, the most common response is … ‘It’s not good,'” Sykes wrote on Thursday, April 25.
A friend told Sykes that Charles “is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it,” adding, “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”
OK! previously reported Tina Brown claimed Charles' diagnosis is pushing Prince William and Kate Middleton to evaluate their future role as king and queen.
“The almost simultaneous news of Charles’ cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye,” Brown wrote in an essay.
“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety,” she added.
Aside from Charles' health, Kate is also taking a break from the public eye after she was diagnosed with cancer.
“Catherine is the most popular member of the royal family after William,” Brown penned. “The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her.”
“A tidal wave of premature responsibility is crashing in her and William’s direction,” she continued. “Frozen, unready and with Catherine now seriously unwell, the Prince and Princess of Wales await the awesome burden of The Crown.”
In March, the Princess of Wales took to Instagram to update fans on her well-being.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Shortly after Kate's post, Charles and the Princess of Wales had a meeting about their illnesses.
"It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this," a source told an outlet. "The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls 'my beloved daughter-in-law' had cancer."
"They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis," they added