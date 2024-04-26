King Charles Is Returning 'to Public-Facing Duties' as His Majesty Continues to Undergo Cancer Treatment

“His Majesty is not yet clear of cancer and is still undergoing treatment, but his medical team are ‘pleased with the progress made so far’ and ‘remain positive’ about his recovery,” Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement on Friday, April 26.

The palace's statement was made one day after Tom Sykes reported Charles' condition was declining.

“Speaking to friends of the king in recent weeks about his health, the most common response is … ‘It’s not good,'” Sykes wrote on Thursday, April 25.

A friend told Sykes that Charles “is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it,” adding, “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”