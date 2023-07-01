OK Magazine
King Charles Vows to 'Keep Calm and Carry on' as Author Promises Bombshell Tell-All That Will Leave Royals 'Ashamed'

Jul. 1 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

King Charles and Prince William will continue to uphold tradition!

As author Omid Scobie prepares to release his scathing new book, Endgame, about the royal family, friends of Charles and William claimed they will live by the long-used British saying, "Keep calm and carry on."

king charles
Source: mega

Scobie, who also wrote Finding Freedom, which detailed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's scandal from their perspective, recently penned an article on inews describing his latest work.

Scobie said the book, which will be published in November, describes the brood's successes as well as the things they "should be ashamed of." He added that the writing is "an unfiltered investigation into the current state of the Royal Family."

While Scobie's words allude that he may drop a bombshell, friends of the King and his heir don't believe they will be worried about the publication.

"The idea that William is going to be distracted from his work by even thinking about Omid Scobie's new book is fanciful," the 41-year-old's friend shared.

kate will
Source: mega
Similarly, a pal of the 74-year-old said the monarch has "seen it all before" in terms of bad press while adding, "He will keep calm and carry on."

When Harry released his shocking memoir, Spare, in January, the family did not publicly address the book, and after Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview, there was only a very limited response.

prince harry meghan markle
Source: mega
The late Queen Elizabeth famously released a statement at the time saying "some recollections may vary" in reference to the couple's woes while William claimed to reporters, "We are very much not a racist family."

As OK! previously reported, while confidants of William seem to believe he will keep calm over Scobie's book, the two short but sweet replies to the Sussexes' 2021 interview were alleged led by the Cambridges.

Source: OK!

Royal expert Valentine Low shared the duo's direction for the planned response.

"They [William and Kate] wanted it toughened up a bit," an insider claimed to Low. "They were both of one mind that we needed something that said that the institution did not accept a lot of what had been said."

Daily Beast reported on the royal's friend's comments.

