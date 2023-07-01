Royal Insider: Harry and Meghan's Marriage 'Very Nearly Finished'
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call it quits?
Royal expert Angela Levin recently weighed in on the controversial couple's relationship on Sky News Australia with host Paul Murray.
"I think that the marriage is very nearly finished," Levin claimed of the pair who left their senior royal duties in 2020. "She will, sort of, walk away."
"She's not there when she's needed," the biographer added about the former actress.
As OK! previously reported, the comments regarding their supposed failing marriage came after the two were recently dropped from their Spotify deal and they allegedly faced an ultimatum from Netflix.
According to The Sun, the streaming service told the couple their media company, Archewell, must produce better content to get paid the remainder of their $103 million deal.
"They will get the rest only if they produce content of real interest, an industry source has revealed," the news outlet shared.
"There's no question of a headline-grabbing, public parting of the way," the insider added. "Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward. But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal's continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude."
The source claimed the Suits alum "lives in her own bubble" and has not "grasped the economic reality" of the duo's situation.
"There is a less friendly attitude from some at the top. The feeling is that the lemon has been fully squeezed. The big bucks Harry and Meghan signed on for do not exist today," the industry insider continued.
The alleged threat from Netflix came after Spotify announced they would be dropping Meghan's podcast "Archetypes" after just one season.
"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify’s workforce," the music app's head of podcast business Sahar Elhabashi said in a statement.