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'King' Kylie Jenner Poses in Bra and Pink Wig in Drool-Worthy Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Image of Kylie Jenner looked amazing in her recent Instagram post.
Source: MEGA'@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner looked amazing in her recent Instagram post.

July 9 2026, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

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"King" Kylie Jenner is making her comeback!

On Wednesday, July 8, Jenner shared the behind-the-scenes snaps from her newest business venture, a collab with Dunkin'. Captioning the post, "My king kylie @dunkin drinks available NOW 💓," she is seen wearing a long pink wig and white sports bra while she poses for the camera, showing off her amazing body.

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'Really About Bringing King Kylie Back'

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Image of Kylie Jenner posed in the signature pink wig for her new campaign.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner posed in the signature pink wig for her new campaign.

Also in the post, she shared videos of herself filming the campaign, which is set in a boardroom, before passing the wig to her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a silly snap from the car.

And her fans were obsessed.

"Can’t wait to try it 😍💕✨," one fan wrote about the collab.

A second commented, "THE STORMI BABY 💞🥹."

"This is MAJOR 👑," said a third.

"The pink wig is backkk to work," stated a fourth.

Dunkin' commented, "You dropped this, king 👑."

Jenner followed up her photo dump with yet another juicy campaign, dropping a steamy video of her in a flattering bikini for her second Khy x Frankies Bikinis collection.

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Image of The new collab features three new pink themed drinks.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The new collab features three new pink-themed drinks.

The line of drinks, which are now available, is called the King Kylie Collection as a nod to the Kylie Cosmetics founder's iconic era over a decade ago.

Jenner exclusively told People, “I feel like the whole campaign was really about bringing King Kylie back in a way that feels playful, nostalgic and just perfect for the summer. I feel like it’s always just fun to tap back into that.”

The collab features three pink colored drinks inspired by the bright hair colors, and Snapchat filters from 2014 to 2016 that defined her King Kylie era.

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'The Era Is Still Such a Big Part of Me'

Image of Stormi Webster tried on the pink wig for a silly snap.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Stormi Webster tried on the pink wig for a silly snap.

The limited-time drinks feature the Candy Pink Lemonade Refresher, a pink pineapple-flavored drink mixed with lemonade and dragonfruit pieces; the Vanilla Pink Cloud Latte, a spin on the classic French vanilla iced latte with strawberry cold foam on top; and lastly, the Pink Lemon Drop Suncloud Lemonade, a frothy lemonade mixed with oat milk and topped with the same strawberry cold foam.

Jenner continued, “I felt the King Kylie era was very pink. That’s always been my favorite color, and so we wanted to expand on that. I feel like it was just such a time it was just fun. It was confident, and the era is still such a big part of me. So it’s always fun to just bring it back to life.”

'I Think that People Are Going to Love It'

Image of Kylie Jenner wore a matching pink suit for the video.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wore a matching pink suit for the video.

The new campaign was accompanied by a video advertisement where Jenner leads a meeting in a boardroom while wearing the signature pink wig and a matching pink suit.

In the meeting, employees shout out corporate lingo, asking Jenner about “deliverables” and “synergies.” Jenner remains unfazed and simply presents the new collection, before saying "everybody loves it" and leaving the room.

She shared, “I thought the boardroom idea was just amazing. So we had a few creative calls about that and it came to be what it is now and I’m obsessed with it. I can’t wait for people to see it."

“I think that people are going to love it...So I’m really excited,” Jenner went on to say.

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