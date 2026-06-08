Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Hilariously Steals Her Iconic Pink Wig: 'Someone Got Into My Closet'

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Stormi Webster got it from her mama! In a Sunday, June 7, Instagram Stories post, Kylie Jenner shared an adorable photo of her 8-year-old daughter rocking one of her colorful old wigs.

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The Pink Wig Is a Throwback to the Iconic 'King Kylie' Era

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Stromi Webster rocked the long wig while playing with Pokémon cards.

“Someone got into my wig closet,” Jenner jokingly wrote on the photo, which showed the tot sitting on her bed while looking at Pokémon cards. The light pink style is a throwback to the reality star's King Kylie era — a time when she sported a new hair hue nearly daily from 2014 until 2018.

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Kylie Jenner Donned the Pink Wig in October 2025

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The reality star wore the bright hairpiece once again last year for a pop-up event.

The light rose color is a favorite of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, as her Kylie Cosmetics office is covered with the shade. Even her $72 million private jet is coated with blush tones — from the leather seats to the cutlery. Jenner most recently revived her King Kylie era for a Kylie Cosmetic pop-up event in Los Angeles in October 2025, where she brought the pink wig out of retirement. She paired her long faux tresses with a bubblegum pink latex dress, with Stormi matching the reality star in a pink skirt and motorcycle jacket.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The cosmetics mogul famously donned the pink hair during her 'King Kylie' era.

Jenner shares Stormi, as well as son Aire, 4, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The mom-of-two gave insight into parenting when she appeared on a May episode of Jake Shane's "Therapuss" podcast. "I remember when I had [Stormi], and I used to be like, 'I'm gonna be 28 with an 8-year-old,'" she said, also adding she was "really scared" to tell her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, she was pregnant at age 19. “I was freaking out. Yeah, I was freaking out,” the Khy CEO went on.

Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant With Stormi Webster at the Age of 19

Source: mega Kylie Jenner is a mother to two kids.