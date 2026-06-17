CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Kylie Jenner Wows in Tight Sports Bra While Showing Off Her Hourglass Figure on Massive Yacht: Photos Source: MEGA;kyliejenner/instagram Kylie Jenner worked out in a sports bra aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Sardinia on an Alo brand trip. Olivia Callanan June 17 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner, 28, just broke the internet. Again. The Mediterranean sun was still climbing when Jenner's latest post hit her grid, a sun-drenched snapshot from a sleek white super yacht somewhere off the coast of Sardinia. She turned the yacht gym selfie into a brand moment. Snapping a mirror shot in all-black Alo — a sports bra, leggings and zip-up left open — with the ocean behind her, she made working out on a yacht look like the most natural thing in the world. It was all part of Alo's brand trip, the kind of carefully curated getaway that blurs the line between vacation and campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Abs Ahoy

Source: kyliejenner/instagram Kylie Jenner made the onboard gym look like a runway dressed fully in Alo.

Within seconds of hitting her grid, the comments flooded in: fire emojis, heart eyes, and the usual chorus of her 400 million followers reacting in real time. “Body goals 😍,” commented one fan. With another saying, “HOTTTTT.” She could be seen aboard the yacht partaking in a reformer Pilates session that looked more like a fashion shoot than a workout. Dressed again in head-to-toe Alo, she worked through her reps with the kind of focused, unhurried energy that only makes sense when your gym is floating somewhere off the Italian coast.

Article continues below advertisement

Courtside Couple

Source: kyliejenner/instagram Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet have frequently been seen supporting the Knicks this season.

The trip comes on the heels of one of the most publicly romantic stretches of her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, 30, and the famous couple made it no secret where their loyalties lay this playoff season. Game after game, Jenner and Chalamet showed up courtside for the New York Knicks, turning Madison Square Garden into their own personal date night venue.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: kyliejenner/instagram Kylie Jenner has been dating Timothée Chalamet since 2023.

Whether it was the early playoff rounds or the tense NBA Finals, the two were a fixture in the front row, dressed down, locked in and very much together. When the Knicks finally sealed their first championship since 1973, the cameras caught them celebrating.

From Private to Front Row

Source: kyliejenner/instagram What started as one of Hollywood's best-kept secrets is now one of its most visible couples.