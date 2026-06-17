or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

Kylie Jenner Wows in Tight Sports Bra While Showing Off Her Hourglass Figure on Massive Yacht: Photos

Image of Kylie Jenner worked out in a sports bra aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Sardinia on an Alo brand trip.
Source: MEGA;kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner worked out in a sports bra aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Sardinia on an Alo brand trip.

June 17 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner, 28, just broke the internet. Again.

The Mediterranean sun was still climbing when Jenner's latest post hit her grid, a sun-drenched snapshot from a sleek white super yacht somewhere off the coast of Sardinia.

She turned the yacht gym selfie into a brand moment. Snapping a mirror shot in all-black Alo — a sports bra, leggings and zip-up left open — with the ocean behind her, she made working out on a yacht look like the most natural thing in the world.

It was all part of Alo's brand trip, the kind of carefully curated getaway that blurs the line between vacation and campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Abs Ahoy

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kylie Jenner made the onboard gym look like a runway dressed fully in Alo.
Source: kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner made the onboard gym look like a runway dressed fully in Alo.

Within seconds of hitting her grid, the comments flooded in: fire emojis, heart eyes, and the usual chorus of her 400 million followers reacting in real time.

“Body goals 😍,” commented one fan.

With another saying, “HOTTTTT.”

She could be seen aboard the yacht partaking in a reformer Pilates session that looked more like a fashion shoot than a workout.

Dressed again in head-to-toe Alo, she worked through her reps with the kind of focused, unhurried energy that only makes sense when your gym is floating somewhere off the Italian coast.

Article continues below advertisement

Courtside Couple

Image of Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet have frequently been seen supporting the Knicks this season.
Source: kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet have frequently been seen supporting the Knicks this season.

The trip comes on the heels of one of the most publicly romantic stretches of her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, 30, and the famous couple made it no secret where their loyalties lay this playoff season.

Game after game, Jenner and Chalamet showed up courtside for the New York Knicks, turning Madison Square Garden into their own personal date night venue.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kylie Jenner has been dating Timothée Chalamet since 2023.
Source: kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner has been dating Timothée Chalamet since 2023.

Whether it was the early playoff rounds or the tense NBA Finals, the two were a fixture in the front row, dressed down, locked in and very much together.

When the Knicks finally sealed their first championship since 1973, the cameras caught them celebrating.

From Private to Front Row

Image of What started as one of Hollywood's best-kept secrets is now one of its most visible couples.
Source: kyliejenner/instagram

What started as one of Hollywood's best-kept secrets is now one of its most visible couples.

It wasn't always this way. The two first got together back in 2023, spending the better part of their early relationship doing everything they could to stay out of the spotlight. For a couple at the intersection of Hollywood and reality TV royalty, the low profile was almost impressive.

These days, Jenner and Chalamet aren't just together; they're out, they're visible, and they seem completely unbothered by the attention that follows them everywhere they go.

With the NBA Finals behind them and the whole summer ahead, Jenner is doing exactly what she does best: looking flawless and making sure the world has a front-row seat.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.