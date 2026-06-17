Kylie Jenner Wows in Tight Sports Bra While Showing Off Her Hourglass Figure on Massive Yacht: Photos
June 17 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner, 28, just broke the internet. Again.
The Mediterranean sun was still climbing when Jenner's latest post hit her grid, a sun-drenched snapshot from a sleek white super yacht somewhere off the coast of Sardinia.
She turned the yacht gym selfie into a brand moment. Snapping a mirror shot in all-black Alo — a sports bra, leggings and zip-up left open — with the ocean behind her, she made working out on a yacht look like the most natural thing in the world.
It was all part of Alo's brand trip, the kind of carefully curated getaway that blurs the line between vacation and campaign.
Abs Ahoy
Within seconds of hitting her grid, the comments flooded in: fire emojis, heart eyes, and the usual chorus of her 400 million followers reacting in real time.
“Body goals 😍,” commented one fan.
With another saying, “HOTTTTT.”
She could be seen aboard the yacht partaking in a reformer Pilates session that looked more like a fashion shoot than a workout.
Dressed again in head-to-toe Alo, she worked through her reps with the kind of focused, unhurried energy that only makes sense when your gym is floating somewhere off the Italian coast.
Courtside Couple
The trip comes on the heels of one of the most publicly romantic stretches of her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, 30, and the famous couple made it no secret where their loyalties lay this playoff season.
Game after game, Jenner and Chalamet showed up courtside for the New York Knicks, turning Madison Square Garden into their own personal date night venue.
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Whether it was the early playoff rounds or the tense NBA Finals, the two were a fixture in the front row, dressed down, locked in and very much together.
When the Knicks finally sealed their first championship since 1973, the cameras caught them celebrating.
From Private to Front Row
It wasn't always this way. The two first got together back in 2023, spending the better part of their early relationship doing everything they could to stay out of the spotlight. For a couple at the intersection of Hollywood and reality TV royalty, the low profile was almost impressive.
These days, Jenner and Chalamet aren't just together; they're out, they're visible, and they seem completely unbothered by the attention that follows them everywhere they go.
With the NBA Finals behind them and the whole summer ahead, Jenner is doing exactly what she does best: looking flawless and making sure the world has a front-row seat.