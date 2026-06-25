Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are 'In It for the Long Haul' After Romantic Hamptons Getaway: Insider

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly planning their future together. Chalamet was recently spotted celebrating with the New York Knicks fans in lower Manhattan following the team's historic NBA win in 53 years on June 18. After the high-energy NBA Finals, though, the couple stepped away from the limelight to reportedly spend time together in the Hamptons, a source told People.

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Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly 'in a great place' in their relationship.

According to the source, their intimacy has also not gone unnoticed by those close to them. “They both are in a great place, make each other laugh, and friends and family love them together. Kylie is so relaxed with him; he puts her at ease, and she makes him feel so secure,” the insider told the outlet. “Friends can see them in it for the long haul, but they aren't rushing anything,” the source added.

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Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Spent Quality Time in the Hamptons

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped away from the limelight for a 'low-key' Hamptons vacation.

Chalamet and Jenner try to keep their romance close to their hearts despite the constant public scrutiny. Their quiet Hamptons getaway was seemingly a testament to that. The insider said in the interview that the couple “rode bikes everywhere, went to the beach, watched movies, and stayed in. Everything they did was very low-key, intentionally.” According to the source, this intimate getaway was exactly what they needed. “Kylie and Timothèe had an amazing time in New York this past week,” the source added.

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Have Reportedly Been Spending Time With Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet started dating in 2023.

Kylie and Timothée started dating in 2023. The couple made their first public appearance together during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and made their red carpet debut at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome in May 2025, per People. Since then, the pair have been seen together at various events, showing support for each other’s careers.

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet reportedly enjoy spending time with Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi.