Kirk Cameron Recalls Visiting Michael Jackson's 'Eerie' Neverland Ranch as a Teen: 'Something Felt Very Wrong'

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Former teen heartthrob Kirk Cameron claimed something didn't "feel right" at Neverland Ranch — the fantastical California estate mentioned in multiple child sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson. Alongside a video shared to X on Tuesday, May 12, Cameron, 55, wrote, "I've been to Michael Jackson's infamous Neverland Ranch. Something felt very wrong." "When I visited Neverland Ranch, I was a teenager, right in the middle of Growing Pains," Cameron, 55, began, referring to the sitcom that made him a star. "And it looked like pure joy and whimsical, magical Disneyland on the outside."

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I've been to Michael Jackson's infamous Neverland Ranch. Something felt very wrong. pic.twitter.com/4g5hLEYqiq — Kirk Cameron (@KirkCameron) May 13, 2026 Source: @KirkCameron/x Kirk Cameron dished on his impression of Neverland Ranch.

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'Didn't Really Match the Surface'

Source: mega Neverland Ranch was named after the fictional island in the story of Peter Pan.

"In fact, I remember there was a whole crystal ballroom in there," he elaborated. "It looked like a museum full of crystal chandeliers and vases and lamps. There was a toy room, there was a movie theater, there were giant ships floating in water with water guns." Cameron continued, "But underneath all of what I saw was an eerie quiet. It was a stillness that didn't really match the surface, and it didn't feel right." "I remember thinking, you know, this kind of feels like there was a sadness about it, like someone trying to create externally with all their money what they're missing internally, like there was an emptiness, a void," he added.

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Four Siblings Have Accused Michael Jackson of Sexual Abuse

Source: @60MinutesAU/YouTube Four siblings claimed Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children.

The Saving Christmas star went on to stipulate that he'd never actually met the late superstar, adding, "But I do know that when your identity starts to get shaped by millions of voices, it becomes very hard to hear your own." Cameron's remarks came days after four siblings who claimed they were all molested by Jackson as children opened up about the alleged abuse in a 60 Minutes Australia interview on Sunday, May 10. The Cascios, who became close with Jackson in the '80s, as patriarch Dominic Cascio Sr. worked at the Helmsley Palace Hotel in NYC, filed a lawsuit against his estate earlier this year.

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'Vulnerable and Easily Manipulated'

Source: @60MinutesAU/YouTube 'He made us feel like we were his family,' said Eddie Cascio.

According to the siblings, Eddie, Aldo, Dominic and Marie-Nicole Cascio, the pop star charmed their parents, lavishing them with gifts and taking them on trips, including to the now-infamous Santa Barbara County ranch. "My parents were young. For them to have such a big celebrity want to be friends with them … they definitely felt special, and so did we," said Eddie. "He made us feel like we were his family, his kids, his everything." "When you have the biggest superstar in the world in the ’80s that wants to be your friend, you’re vulnerable and easily manipulated," added Dominic.

'Doesn't That Feel Good?'

Source: @60MinutesAU/YouTube 'He’s a monster, he’s evil, what he did was evil,' declared Dominic Cascio.