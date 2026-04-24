Michael Jackson Accused of Raping and Molesting 4 Children in Disturbing Sexual Assault Lawsuit: 'We Were Brainwashed'

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Jackson's latest sexual assault lawsuit continues to disturb the public as Dominic and Connie Cascio’s children recall their alleged experiences of abuse in a new bombshell interview. The late musician, who passed away in 2009, was accused of repeated rape and molestation, per court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, with the alleged victims now speaking out in detail about their trauma. “We were brainwashed, we were groomed,” Eddie Cascio said in a Friday, April 24, report by The New York Times. Although the Cascio kids were once friends with Michael, they now claim they were manipulated into protecting him as "the biggest star in the world.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson used to be friendly with the Cascio family.

Aldo Cascio alleged that Michael gave him oral s-- in bed when he was just 7 years old, and the behavior continued for several years. “I’m just going to live to die,” Aldo expressed. The alleged abuse occurred inside of Michael’s home, while he was on tour and on vacations. Aldo claimed that the singer would use the codeword “Disneyland” to indicate he wanted to be intimate just days before he passed away. All five Cascio siblings were allegedly molested, but one of them is staying out of the lawsuit for legal reasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA This is not the first sexual assault lawsuit Michael Jackson has faced.

Michael and Dominic used to be friendly, as the “Bad” artist used to stay at his hotel and home in New Jersey. Likewise, the "Thriller" singer invited the family to stay at his Neverland Ranch. Ironically, in December 2010, three of the Cascio kids insisted they were “never” molested by the pop star, contradicting their most recent claims.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cascio Family Filed Initial Lawsuit in February

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson allegedly gave a child oral s--.

The NYT's report comes after Frank, Dominic, Marie-Nicole Porte and Aldo Cascio filed an initial lawsuit in Los Angeles, Calif., against Michael's estate on February 27. They reiterated how the King of Pop “drugged, raped and sexually assaulted” them “when some were as young as 7 or 8." Michael used his “wealth and fame” and clouded the family’s judgment with “lavish gifts" and “obsessive attention," the documents claimed. His employees were reportedly encouraged to “aid and abet, and actively conceal” the abuse. “He plied them with drugs and alcohol. He showed them p---, including pictures of unclothed children, to normalize the abuse and desensitize them,” per the records. “He made them fear and distrust others by convincing them that not only his life, but also their lives and the lives of their family members, would be destroyed if anyone found out what he was doing to them.”

Inside Michael Jackson's Previous Sexual Assault Charges

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson reportedly 'drugged, raped and sexually assaulted' kids.