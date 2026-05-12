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Michael Jackson’s Sexual Assault Accuser Claims King of Pop 'Drank His Urine’ at Age 12 in Disturbing Confession

image and inset of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA/@60MinutesAU/YouTube

Dominic Cascio previously accused Michael Jackson of sexual assault.

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May 12 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

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Michael Jackson's sexual assault accuser Dominic Cascio claimed in a new bombshell interview that the iconic singer "drank his urine" to prove his love.

Dominic, as well as his siblings, Eddie, Aldo and Marie-Nicole, filed a lawsuit in February against the late King of Pop's estate and alleged he was s-- predator who groomed them as kids.

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Source: @60MinutesAU/YouTube

The Cascio siblings got candid in a bombshell interview about their relationship with Michael Jackson.

“He would drink my urine and tell me, ‘This is how much I love you.’ I’m maybe 12 years old at the time. Like, I’m a child who’s seeing this man do this,” Dominic shared in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia that aired on Sunday, May 10.

“And I said, ‘Oh, I guess he really does love me. I mean, I would never want to drink someone’s urine, so he must really love me,'" he continued.

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The Cascio Siblings Met Michael Jackson in the 1980s

image of Michael Jackson and cascio family
Source: @60MinutesAU/YouTube

The Cascio family met the King of Pop as young children.

The "Thriller" crooner “would tell me that this was a special bond that we had, and he would tell me, 'you know I’m only doing this with you like I love you so much,'" Dominic recalled.

The Cascios encountered Jackson in the 1980s when their father became pals with him while he worked for a NYC hotel. The foursome would often spend holidays at the singer's famed Neverland Ranch and even traveled the world with him.

“My parents were young. For them to have such a big celebrity want to be friends with them… they definitely felt special, and so did we,” Eddie noted in the 60 Minutes segment. “He made us feel like we were his family, his kids, his everything.”

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image of Dominic cascio
Source: @60MinutesAU/YouTube

Dominic Cascio claimed Michael Jackson 'drank his urine.'

Dominic also recalled the late singer playing a game called “booty rumble" with them as children.

“He would lay me on top of him with my genitals up against his. While he would shake, he would kind of push up against me,” Dominic looked back.

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Michael Jackson Reportedly Supplied the Kids With Alcohol and Pills

image of Michael Jackson
Source: @60MinutesAU/YouTube

The singer allegedly gave the children pills and liquor.

The siblings also claimed the Grammy winner drugged them with pills and alcohol, including "Jesus Juice" — the father-of-three's nickname for wine.

As for the liquor, the vocalist called it “Disney Juice.”

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image of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50.

The "Beat It" crooner's estate's attorney Marty Singer told 60 Minutes that the Cascio family's accusations were simply “a money grab.”

“Notably, these shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Jackson’s death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation,” the attorney said in a statement.

In the family's lawsuit filed earlier this year, they alleged Michael — who died in June 2009 at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest — “was a serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted each" of them when they were about 7 years old.

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